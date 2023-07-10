Crum & Forster Wins Gold, Silver Showcase Awards from the Insurance Marketing Communications Association

Crum & Forster

10 Jul, 2023, 11:11 ET

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marketing and Corporate Communications team at Crum & Forster (C&F), a leading national property and casualty specialty insurance company, has earned two Showcase Awards – one gold and one silver – from the Insurance Marketing and Communications Association (IMCA). C&F earned gold for its 200th anniversary producer and partner event at Ellis Island, and silver for its exceptional year-long, weekly internal communications email campaign known as "200th Tuesdays". The awards were presented at the IMCA Ignite 2023 Annual Conference, held June 19-21 in Nashville, TN.

The IMCA strives to recognize the best work in insurance marketing and communications through its awards program, which spotlights those individuals, teams, and companies that reflect the best of what the insurance industry has to offer.

"We are honored to have earned these distinguished awards from the IMCA," said Hallie Harenski, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications for Crum & Forster. "These awards recognize the talent, creativity, hard work and success of Crum & Forster's Marketing and Corporate Communications team, and celebrate some of the strategic initiatives that were executed in 2022 – C&F's 200th anniversary year."

Notably, the C&F team created an unforgettable event on Ellis Island for partners and producers to commemorate the company's 200th anniversary. More than 650 were in attendance, including such notable guests as President George W. Bush, singer-songwriter Sara McLachlan, and Prem Watsa, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

In addition, C&F's 200th Tuesdays internal communications email campaign explored and celebrated the company's remarkable 200-year history, and fostered a sense of pride as employees learned about milestones, innovations and progress through the years – even gamifying the engagement with trivia competitions throughout the year.

"C&F is grateful to have been recognized once again by the IMCA," shared Marc Adee, Chairman and CEO of Crum & Forster. "These award-winning projects elevated the C&F brand during our bicentennial anniversary year, increased engagement with our key business partners, and generated a tremendous sense of pride within our company."

For 63 years, the IMCA Showcase Awards have recognized the most effective and innovative work from the best minds in insurance marketing and communications. The competition is open to IMCA members and non-members, including ad agencies that wish to submit work on behalf of insurance industry clients. Entries are scored by a panel of judges and awarded either a Gold, Silver, or Bronze award. The awards are announced during the IMCA Ignite conference.

About Crum & Forster
Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com) is a leading national property, casualty, and accident & health insurer, providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, and today conducts business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers. C&F had $4.6 billion in gross written premium in 2022 and is rated "A" Excellent by A M Best for 2022.
The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact
Amy Whilldin
AVP, Public Relations & Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Crum & Forster

