Crum & Forster's eRisk team on the Move in Southeast

Safeer comes to Crum & Forster from Beazley, where he focused on Specialty Lines Technology and Privacy underwriting. He worked with several other carriers before Beazley, specializing in Professional Liability, Technology E&O and Cyber.

Ross joins Crum & Forster from Marsh, where he was a member of the Financial and Professional Liability team. Prior to his insurance career, Ross worked as a consultant at Accenture. In addition to his underwriting role, Ross will assist in product delivery and customer experience.

"Ross and Safeer are important additions not only for their underwriting expertise but for the added value they bring to our team for their abilities to solve customer needs and deliver a superior customer experience," said Nick Economidis, Vice President of the Executive Risk team. "The expansion of our physical presence in the Atlanta market adds one more chapter to our exciting growth story in the Southeast region, and we are happy that they are a part of it."

Crum & Forster is a leading national property and casualty insurer, providing specialty insurance products through their admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, and today has more than 2300 employees across the country conducting business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers.

C&F has $2.8 billion in gross written premium in 2019 and is rated "A" Excellent by A.M. Best.

The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company.

