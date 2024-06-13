Crunch Fitness Celebrates Grand Opening of Newest Location in Shawnee, KS

KANSAS CITY, Kan., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Ventures LLC, a Crunch Fitness franchisee, is thrilled to unveil its newest location in Shawnee, KS, marking another milestone in the brand's expansion. The grand opening at 11311 W Shawnee Mission Parkway showcases a $5 million investment in a 40,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art fitness facility, designed to cater to a wide range of fitness enthusiasts.

Crunch Fitness Shawnee

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, the new Crunch Fitness facility offers top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a functional training area with multiple indoor turfs, kids crunch babysitting, a dedicated group fitness studio, personal training, a cycling studio, HydroMassage® chairs, tanning beds, and more.

Fitness Ventures LLC, one of the largest growing Crunch franchisees, operating in over 25 states, owns Crunch Fitness Shawnee. "We're thrilled to be bringing Crunch Fitness to Shawnee," said Brian Hibbard, CEO of Fitness Ventures LLC. "We believe that fitness should be accessible and enjoyable for everyone, and our goal is to provide a welcoming and inclusive space where people of all fitness levels can come together to achieve their goals. By expanding our presence in Kansas City with this 1st location, we are providing even more opportunities for residents to prioritize their health and wellness."

To celebrate the grand opening, Crunch Fitness Shawnee will be offering special membership deals and promotions. Interested individuals can visit the gym's website at CrunchShawnee.com or stop by the location to learn more.

For additional information, please contact Hiba Abduljawad at [email protected], 407-360-6746

About Fitness Ventures, LLC

Founded in 2016 by Brian Hibbard, Fitness Ventures, LLC is one of the fastest growing franchisees within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company currently operates over 47 locations across twenty five different states, with several more in development. With a unique operating and development strategy, and a keen focus on execution, Fitness Ventures LLC operates some of the highest volume Crunch locations in the system and boasts industry leading financial returns.

