Crunch Fitness Evansville Providing Jobs, Benefiting Neighboring Businesses and Boosting Local Economy

EVANSVILLE, Ind., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the fastest growing Crunch franchisees, Fitness Ventures LLC, opened its newest location, Crunch Evansville on April 28, 2023. A $5 million, 35,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars worth of state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch is located at 306 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN.

Opening month has been extremely busy so far and they are not slowing down. The facility which formerly housed Marshalls, is now welcoming up to 1800 members daily.

The building had sat empty for quite some time before Crunch Fitness arrived and invested $5 million to repurpose the 35,000-square-foot space.

General Manager Makenzie Hart and her team did a wonderful job hyping up the community & getting this new club ready for opening day. This is the franchise's 1st club in the state of Indiana.

Crunch Fitness was also able to provide jobs to over 70 team members and is one of the newest employers and is serving as a boost for Evansville's local economy and is attracting more activity and businesses to the area. The franchise is continuously growing & in the process of hiring even more employees.

"We are looking forward to bringing the exciting and inclusive Crunch workout experience to Evansville," said Brian Hibbard.

Crunch Fitness offers various instructor-led classes, including ones focused on high-intensity interval training (HIIT), dance, spin, sports, toning and restorative moves. If someone prefers to work out individually, they can use equipment inside Crunch Fitness, including top-quality cardio machines, lifting platforms and free weights.

In addition, one-on-one personal training sessions are also available to meet individualized needs. Other amenities include a sauna, lie-down and standing tanning beds, a functional training area with indoor turf, a cycling studio and HydroMassage chairs.

On-site babysitting is provided to children ages six months to 12 years, with a movie theater on location to help keep kids entertained in a supervised manner.

Founded in 2016 by Brian Hibbard, Fitness Ventures, LLC is one of the fastest growing franchisees within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company currently operates locations across eleven different states, with several more in development. With a unique operating and development strategy, and a keen focus on execution, Fitness Ventures operates some of the highest volume Crunch locations in the system and boasts industry leading financial returns.

