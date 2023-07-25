Crunch Fitness Fern Creek Providing Jobs, Benefiting Neighboring Businesses and Boosting Local Economy

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the fastest growing Crunch franchisees, Fitness Ventures LLC, opened its newest location, Crunch Fern Creek on May 19, 2023. A $5 million, 30,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars worth of state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch is located at 5318 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY.

Crunch Fitness Fern Creek

Opening month has been extremely busy so far and they are not slowing down. The facility which formerly housed Big Lots, is now welcoming up to 1800 members daily. The building had sat empty for quite some time before Crunch Fitness arrived and invested $5 million to repurpose the 30,000-square-foot space.

General Manager Charlie Traughber and his team did a wonderful job hyping up the community & getting this new club ready for opening day. This is the franchise's 4th club in the Louisville community and state of Kentucky.

Crunch Fitness was also able to provide jobs to over 70 team members and is one of the newest employers and is serving as a boost for Louisville's local economy and is attracting more activity and businesses to the area. The franchise is continuously growing & in the process of hiring even more employees.

"We are looking forward to expanding the exciting and inclusive Crunch workout experience to Louisville," said Brian Hibbard.

Crunch Fitness offers various instructor-led classes, including ones focused on high-intensity interval training (HIIT), dance, spin, sports, toning and restorative moves. If someone prefers to work out individually, they can use equipment inside Crunch Fitness, including top-quality cardio machines, lifting platforms and free weights.

In addition, one-on-one personal training sessions are also available to meet individualized needs. Other amenities include an infrared sauna, lie-down and standing tanning beds, a functional training area with indoor turf, a cycling studio and HydroMassage chairs.

About Fitness Ventures, LLC

Founded in 2016 by Brian Hibbard, Fitness Ventures, LLC is one of the fastest growing franchisees within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company currently operates locations across eleven different states, with several more in development. With a unique operating and development strategy, and a keen focus on execution, Fitness Ventures operates some of the highest volume Crunch locations in the system and boasts industry leading financial returns.

