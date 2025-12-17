Top Crunch Fitness Franchisee Doubles Down in Dallas-Fort Worth, On Track for 17 Clubs in Texas

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Fitness, the #1 fastest-growing and leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, is accelerating its expansion in the Dallas-Fort Worth market with a clear mission: Make fitness fun, accessible, and community-focused for all. Backed by the powerful Crunch brand and a leadership team dedicated to operational excellence and local community impact, CR Fitness is redefining what it means to belong to a fitness center in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

CR Fitness began its expansion into the DFW market in 2022 with the acquisition of two existing Crunch Fitness locations—Arlington and Frisco. Following the acquisition, both clubs underwent significant upgrades: Arlington received new strength training equipment, while Frisco was enhanced with a dedicated personal training center and upgraded amenities including a hot studio, HIITZone, and boxing area. Since then, CR Fitness has seen explosive growth, driven by its unique "No Judgments" philosophy and premium amenities at an affordable price point. With the recent opening of its newest modern 3.0 club in Colleyville, Crunch now proudly operates seven thriving locations in the Dallas market - and the momentum is only growing stronger.

Beyond fitness, CR Fitness is deeply committed to supporting the economic growth of the communities it serves. With each new club opening, the company creates dozens of full-time and part-time jobs across sales, operations, personal training, group fitness, and management roles. By the end of 2026, CR Fitness expects to open ten more clubs in the DFW area — Central Forest (2025), Grand Prairie (2025), Rowlett (2025), Summer Creek (2025), McKinney, Forney, Saginaw, Golden Triangle, Benbrook and Burleson — bringing the total to 17 locations in-market. Each Crunch club offers top-tier amenities like state-of-the-art strength and cardio equipment, dedicated group fitness studios, HIIT zones, personal training, and "Relax & Recover" areas, all starting at an unbeatable price. For more information about Crunch Fitness' Dallas-Fort Worth locations and its four upcoming club openings by end of year, visit www.crunch.com and follow Crunch on social media.

This 10-club expansion is projected to generate over 650 new jobs across the region, offering meaningful career paths and development opportunities for individuals passionate about fitness, service, and community. Those interested in joining the team can view current openings at https://crnch.co/jobs.

Fueling this expansion is a standout team of partners, including NFL quarterback Dak Prescott, who has joined forces with Crunch Fitness to champion healthy living and strengthen community ties across North Texas.

"Dallas deserves the best in fitness, and we're here to deliver it," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness. "We're expanding fast because our model works – it changes lives, builds communities, and makes fitness accessible for everyone."

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC is operated by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who combined have more than 150 years of experience in the fitness industry. CR Fitness Holdings LLC currently has 88 locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee, with plans to expand into Arizona. The franchisee has plans to reach 100 clubs by 2026.

About CR Fitness Holdings, LLC

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC. is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness. The company rapidly expanded its club footprint throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee. A veteran management team leads it with over one hundred fifty years of combined experience in the fitness industry. With a comprehensive fitness offering and affordable price point, Crunch Fitness offers unmatched value to its members regardless of fitness level. It is well-positioned to take advantage of consumers' increasing focus on health and wellness.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 3 million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

