Crunch Fitness Franchisee CR Fitness Holdings Brings High-Energy Fitness to Knoxville with Plans for Crunch Bearden

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., February 20th, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Fitness Holdings LLC, the fastest-growing and leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, announces plans to open Crunch Bearden, a 46,819-square-foot, state-of-the-art fitness facility in Knoxville, Tennessee. The new club is projected to open in 2026 and will be located at 4581 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, in the former Persian Galleries space.

Crunch Bearden will feature Crunch Fitness's latest 3.0 club design, delivering top-quality cardio and strength training equipment alongside a variety of premium amenities. The club will include a Hot Studio, Ride Cycle Studio, dedicated Glutes & Abs Studio, functional training areas, HydroMassage®, tanning, full-service locker rooms, and more, creating a dynamic, inclusive environment designed for all fitness levels.

Prior to the gym opening, prospective members can visit CrunchBearden.com to reserve future memberships and take advantage of discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and the opportunity to save up to $60 annually on select membership options. The first 500 founding members will receive a free t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

"We're proud to expand our Tennessee footprint with Crunch Bearden," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "Knoxville has a strong, active community, and we look forward to delivering a high-energy, welcoming gym where everyone feels supported in their fitness journey."

In addition to making fitness fun and affordable, the gym will also bring valuable employment opportunities to the local community. Those interested in joining the team can view current openings at https://crnch.co/jobs.

CR Fitness Holdings is on track to operate 110 Crunch Fitness locations nationwide by end of 2026. With more than 150 years of combined industry experience, the leadership team—Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale, currently operates 93 locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee, with continued expansion happening in Arizona.

About CR Fitness Holdings, LLC

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. The company's expansion across the U.S. reflects its commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of "No Judgments." Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising in different ways, all in one place. Today, Crunch is renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for its diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over three million members with more than 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

For Media Inquiries:

Rich Merrill

SVP, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.