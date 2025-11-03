Crunch Fitness Franchisee CR Fitness Holdings Makes Waves in Pompano Beach with Plans for New Club Opening

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Fitness Holdings LLC, the fastest-growing and leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, announces plans for the upcoming opening of Crunch Pompano Beach, a $5 million, 38,000 square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility. Projected to open in 2026, Crunch Pompano Beach will be located in the former Marshalls location at 1401 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL 012225.

This cutting-edge gym will feature the newest and latest in Crunch Fitness's 3.0 layout - offering top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a dedicated group fitness studio, a functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf, Hot Studio, HydroMassage® beds, tanning, full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna, and more.

Prospective members can visit CrunchPompanoBeach.com to reserve future memberships now to ensure they take advantage of discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees plus the ability to save up to $60 annually on membership options. The first 500 founding members will receive a free t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

In addition to making fitness fun and affordable, the gym will also bring valuable employment opportunities to the local community. Those interested in joining the team can view current openings at https://crnch.co/jobs.

"We're thrilled to bring Crunch Fitness to Pompano Beach," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness. "Florida is where we started, and every new club here is special. Our mission is to create a welcoming, high-energy environment where everyone feels empowered to get stronger and healthier – and Pompano Beach is the perfect community to continue that journey."

CR Fitness Holdings is on track to operate 100 locations nationwide by 2026. With more than 150 years of combined industry experience, the leadership team—Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale—currently operates 88 locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee, with plans to expand into Arizona.

About CR Fitness Holdings, LLC

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. The company's expansion across the U.S. reflects its commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of "No Judgments." Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising in different ways, all in one place. Today, Crunch is renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for its diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over three million members with more than 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

