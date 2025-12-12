Top Crunch Fitness Franchisee Brings First-Ever HVLP Reformer Pilates Studio to McKinney, Texas

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Fitness Holdings LLC, the fastest-growing and leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, announces the upcoming opening of Crunch McKinney, a brand-new $12 million, 40,000 square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility. Projected to open in 2026, Crunch McKinney will be located at 8551 Eldorado Parkway, McKinney, TX 75070.

3D Rendering of the Reformer Pilates Studio for the upcoming Crunch Fitness McKinney, TX club.

Crunch McKinney will be the first-ever HVLP (High-Value Low-Price) gym in the United States to feature a dedicated Reformer Pilates studio. The 1,300 square-foot studio, designed to accommodate more than 10+ Reformer machines, will bring a boutique-style Pilates experience to McKinney residents at an unmatched value. Members can look forward to small instructor-led group classes that combine strength, flexibility, and core training in this expansive, purpose-built studio.

In addition to this standout Reformer Pilates offering, Crunch McKinney will showcase the latest in Crunch Fitness's 3.0 layout, top-of-the-line cardio and strength training equipment, a dedicated group fitness studio, a functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf, Hot Yoga, RIDE Cycle studio, HydroMassage® beds, tanning, full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna, an Infrared sauna, and more!

Prospective members can visit CrunchMckinney.com to reserve future memberships and take advantage of discounted rates starting at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and the ability to save up to $60 annually on membership options. The first 500 founding members will also receive a free t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and other exclusive perks.

Beyond offering innovative and affordable fitness options, Crunch McKinney will create employment opportunities for the local community. Those interested in joining the team can view current openings at https://crnch.co/jobs .

"Opening Crunch McKinney is another powerful step in our Texas growth story," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness. "We're thrilled to bring a first-of-its-kind Reformer Pilates experience to the area, alongside our signature Crunch energy, results-driven programming, and a true sense of community."

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC, led by industry veterans Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, currently operates 88 Crunch Fitness locations across Florida, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee - with plans to expand into Arizona.

About CR Fitness Holdings, LLC

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, and led by a management team with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. CR Fitness is on track to operate 100 locations nationwide by 2026. The company's expansion across the U.S. reflects its commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

About Crunch Fitness



Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 2.5 million members with over 450 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

