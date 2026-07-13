Crunch Franchise Brings Four State-of-the-Art Crunch 3.0 Gym to the Rocky Mountain Region

Crunch Fitness Franchisee Fit Fusion Expands in the Rocky Mountain Region with Crunch Hampden, Crunch 92nd & Wadsworth, Crunch Wheat Ridge, and (coming soon) Crunch North Glenn

DENVER, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming openings of Crunch Hampden, Crunch 92nd & Wadsworth, Crunch Wheat Ridge, and later Crunch North Glenn (Coming Soon) in the greater Denver area. The $5 million state-of-the-art fitness club will open their doors this winter and into the new year, with pre-sale starting this fall for Crunch Hampen and Crunch 92nd & Wadsworth. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Fit Fusion, the new clubs will be located at:

CrunchHampden.com: 7400 E Hampden Avenue, Denver, CO

Crunch92Wadsworth.com: 9180 Wadsworth Parkway, Westminster, CO

CrunchWheatRidge.com : 4260 Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge, CO

(Coming Soon) Crunch North Glenn: 500 E 120th Ave, Northglenn, CO

All four clubs will feature the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, the club will offer expansive cardio and strength training areas, Olympic lifting platforms, personal training, Crunch's world-famous group fitness classes, Power Half Hour Circuit Training, and Crunch's signature HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf.

All new Denver locations operated by Fit Fusion will include a dedicated Crunch Reform Pilates™ Studio for anyone who joins with an Elite Membership. Additionally, members will also have access to specialty offerings including TRX® classes and a Hot Studio with Hot Yoga and Hot Pilates. Relax & Recover® amenities will include HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy, cryotherapy, tanning, a sauna, and a stretching zone, while members with young families can take advantage of Kids Crunch babysitting services.

Once the clubs are open, this will mark 12 clubs for Fit Fusion in the West Region. Currently, Fit Fusion operates 17 clubs nationwide, including a recent acquisition of two Colorado Springs gyms, Crunch Colorado Springs and Crunch North Colorado Springs. The North Colorado Springs location will get a 3.0 Upgrade to a new location at 5085 N Academy Blvd.

"Denver is one of the most health-conscious cities in the country, and we are excited to plant roots in four communities in the area," said Mike Goodsell, Chief Strategy & Development Officer at Fit Fusion. "We are bringing premium, boutique-quality fitness to the community, featuring a Crunch Reform Pilates™ Studio, Hot Yoga, HIITZone™, and Child Care, all without the serious price."

Prospective members can visit Crunch Hampden, Crunch 92nd & Wadsworth, Crunch Wheat Ridge, and Crunch North Glenn (coming soon) for more information about memberships and to lock in their rate. The first 500 founding members will receive $1 to enroll and one month free plus free Crunch swag. These locations will also be holding a contest giving away 10 free one-year memberships. For more information visit https://info.crunch.com/sweepstakes-presale.

These Crunch locations are expanding its teams and are looking for general managers, member services representatives, group fitness instructors, and personal trainers who are eager to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch believes in not only being the best place to work out but also the best place to work. Interested applicants can apply today at https://fitfusionteam.com/careers/.

Crunch was ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. The brand has appeared on the list for 13 consecutive years and will be inducted into the 2026 Hall of Fame and Consecutive Ranking Club. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. The brand continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

About Fit Fusion:

Fit Fusion, LLC, is a rapidly scaling Crunch Fitness franchisee group founded in 2024, built by leaders with expertise in real estate, multi-unit operating, fitness and Crunch's legacy brand. Different by design, Fit Fusion pairs disciplined execution with a relentless focus on operational excellence and member outcomes. They scale through a proven growth engine of ground-up builds, acquisitions, and conversions anchored by a community-first approach. The company is on track to operate 30 clubs across the United States by 2026, with locations in major markets including Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Cleveland, and is expanding into additional regions. For more information visit FitFusionTeam.com

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 3.5 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness