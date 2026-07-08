Crunch Franchise Expands in McKinney, Texas with New Crunch 3.0 Gym

Crunch McKinney North will feature the innovative Crunch 3.0 design for an elevated gym-goer experience

MCKINNEY, Texas, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch McKinney North in McKinney, Texas. The $5 million, 50,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility is on track to open its doors by the end of this year with its presale already underway. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Southwest Fitness Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of CR Fitness Holdings, Crunch McKinney North will be located at 1707 W University Drive, creating a new fitness offering for residents of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Crunch McKinney North will feature the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch McKinney North will offer:

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Top-quality cardio and strength training equipment

Power half-hour circuit training

Personal training

Olympic lifting platforms

Group Fitness studio with Crunch's world-famous group fitness classes

Hot Studio

Ride cycling classes

Functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf

Stretching Zone/Training Area with indoor turf

Advanced HIIT classes

Abs & Glutes Room

TRX®

Relax & Recover® services including HydroMassage® beds, Infrared Sauna, Human Touch Massage Chairs, CryoLounge, HydroMassage, Frost Lockers

Tanning

Full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna

At the expected time of opening of this club, Southwest Fitness Holdings is projected to be operating 16 Crunch clubs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Its parent company, CR Fitness Holdings, is a leading Crunch Fitness franchisee that currently serves over one million members. Backed by major investment firms North Castle Partners and Sixth Street, CR Fitness is on track to operate 110 locations by the end of 2026 across Florida, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, Arizona, and Tennessee. Its expansion across the U.S. reflects Crunch's commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

"We are beyond excited to announce Crunch McKinney North coming to the Dallas-Fort Worth area and offering a premium fitness experience to the entire community and our future members!," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings.

Prospective members can visit CrunchMcKinneyNorth.com to reserve future memberships at discounted rates starting at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and additional savings on select membership options. The first 500 founding members will receive a free t-shirt, exclusive discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

This new club opening will bring over 70 career opportunities to McKinney across Personal Training, Group Fitness, Sales, Operations, and more. Interested applicants can learn more on the website.

Crunch was ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. The brand has appeared on the list for 13 consecutive years and was inducted into the 2026 Hall of Fame and Consecutive Ranking Club. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. It continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

About Southwest Fitness Holdings, LLC:

Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of CR Fitness Holdings, currently operates 13 Crunch gyms in the Dallas-Fort Worth area (as well as 5 coming soon to Arizona) - and is on track to operate nearly 20 total in Texas by the end of 2026. Its parent company, CR Fitness Holdings, is a leading Crunch Fitness franchise group that currently serves over one million members across 96 Crunch Fitness locations.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 4 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness