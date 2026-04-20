Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Crunch 3.0 Gym to Forney, Texas

Crunch Forney will feature the innovative Crunch 3.0 design for an elevated gym-goer experience

FORNEY, Texas, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Forney in Forney, Texas. The $12 million, 35,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will officially be open for workouts on Thursday, April 23rd at 5:00 a.m. CT, giving members their first chance to experience everything the facility has to offer. Operated by Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Crunch Fitness franchisee CR Fitness Holdings, Crunch Forney will be located at 172 Trailhouse Lane, creating a new fitness offering for residents of the Dallas-Forth Worth area.

Leading up to the official opening, Crunch Forney will host a "Sip-Sip Hooray" sneak peek event on Tuesday, April 21st from 4:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. CT, with a ribbon cutting ceremony by Mayor of Forney Jason Roberson, at 6:00 p.m CT. Guests will be able to tour the club, meet the team, and take advantage of exclusive offers.

To continue the celebration, Crunch Forney will throw a Grand Opening Party on Saturday, April 25th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m CT, featuring food, music, vendors, giveaways, and a high-energy atmosphere showcasing all the things Crunch Forney has to offer.

Crunch Forney will feature the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Forney will offer:

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Top-quality cardio and strength training equipment

Power half-hour circuit training

Personal training

Olympic lifting platforms

Group Fitness studio

Hot Yoga Studio

Ride cycling classes

Functional HIITZone ™ training area with indoor turf

training area with indoor turf Advanced HIIT classes

Relax & Recover ® services - HydroMassage ® beds, Infrared Sauna, CryoLounge, Human Touch Massage Chairs

services - HydroMassage beds, Infrared Sauna, CryoLounge, Human Touch Massage Chairs Tanning

Full-service locker rooms with showers and a dry sauna

CR Fitness Holdings is a leading Crunch Fitness franchisee that currently serves over one million members. Backed by major investment firms North Castle Partners and Sixth Street, CR Fitness is on track to operate 110 locations nationwide this year. Its expansion across the U.S. reflects its commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

"Launching Crunch Forney is an important chapter in our Texas growth story," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "We're bringing a high-energy, community-focused fitness experience to the Dallas-Fort Worth area with premium equipment and amenities designed for everyone."

Prospective members can visit the Crunch Forney website and join for just $1, plus get the first month free. Memberships start at just $9.99 per month.

This new club opening will bring over 70 career opportunities to Forney across Personal Training, Group Fitness, Sales, Operations, and more. Interested applicants can learn more on the website.

Crunch Fitness was ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. The brand continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 3.5 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness