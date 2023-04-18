Crunch Franchisee, Fitness Ventures LLC to Open State-of-the-Art Gym in Former Marshalls Space in Evansville IN

EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchisee, Fitness Ventures has announced the Presale & Grand Opening of Crunch Evansville, a state-of-the-art fitness facility owned by seasoned fitness veteran Brian Hibbard. The new gym, located at 306 N Green River Road in, Indiana, boasts 35,000 square feet of renovated space and $1 million worth of top-of-the-line fitness equipment. The facility is set to open 4/28 and will be the first Crunch gym in Indiana, with another one under construction that is slated to open this summer.

Prospective members can take advantage of the One Day Only Presale starting this Thursday, April 20th, either by visiting www.crunchevansville.com or by stopping by the club to meet the trainers, tour the club and enroll at discounted rates starting at $9.99 per month. The first 500 members to sign up will become founding members, receiving a presale rate of $1 down and 1 month free, as well as free T-shirt & other swag, and discounts on personal training. The club is scheduled to open for workouts on Friday, April 28th.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Evansville will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a functional training area with indoor turf, a dedicated group fitness studio, personal training, a cycling studio, HydroMassage® chairs, tanning beds, and more.

The addition of Crunch Fitness to Evansville is expected to have a positive impact on the city, both in terms of health and economic benefits. The gym will create job opportunities for residents, attract new members to the area, and contribute to the overall wellness of the community.

"We're thrilled to be bringing Crunch Fitness to Evansville," said Brian Hibbard, CEO of Fitness Ventures LLC. "We believe that fitness should be accessible and enjoyable for everyone, and our goal is to provide a welcoming and inclusive space where people of all fitness levels can come together to achieve their goals."

For additional information, please contact Hiba Abduljawad at [email protected], 407-360-6746

About Fitness Ventures, LLC

Founded in 2016 by Brian Hibbard, Fitness Ventures, LLC is one of the fastest growing franchisees within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company currently operates locations across eleven different states, with several more in development. With a unique operating and development strategy, and a keen focus on execution, Fitness Ventures operates some of the highest volume Crunch locations in the system and boasts industry leading financial returns.

About Crunch

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.6 million members with over 360 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, and Australia, and will soon be open in Portugal and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE FITNESS VENTURES