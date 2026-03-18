Synteq Digital Names Drew Jones Vice President of Sales to Lead Enterprise Growth

Austin based enterprise sales executive to lead commercial expansion across HPC, AI infrastructure, and new software services

WILMINGTON, Del., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synteq Digital ("Synteq"), a digital compute and infrastructure company serving enterprise, hyperscale, and institutional clients across North America, and globally, today announced the appointment of Drew Jones as Vice President of Sales. Drew brings over 17 years of experience building and scaling sales teams across the technology sector, spanning enterprise software, infrastructure, and services.

Synteq has built strong commercial traction across its ASIC hardware, HPC, and infrastructure businesses, establishing deep client relationships and driving meaningful revenue growth. Drew's appointment builds on that foundation, adding the structure, leadership depth, and playbook needed to scale across HPC services.

"Our sales team has done exceptional work building the client relationships and commercial traction that got us here," said Taras Kulyk, CEO of Synteq Digital. "As we expand across HPC, hosting, and our new software services line, we needed a sales leader who has built playbooks from the ground up. Drew has scaled revenue organizations through multiple growth stages and successful exits, and he brings the discipline and experience to help us build a commercial function that matches the size of the opportunity in front of us."

Drew has a proven track record of building and scaling sales teams. At Overhaul, an Inc. 5000 ranked supply chain visibility platform, he built the company's enterprise sales team during a period of rapid expansion. At Nextira, a cloud and AI services firm later acquired by Accenture, he led a sales & alliances organization that drove sustained revenue growth and expanded key Hyperscaler partnerships.

In his role, Drew will lead Synteq's commercial strategy and sales execution across hardware, HPC services, hosting, and software. He will be responsible for building and scaling dedicated sales teams across multiple verticals, refining go-to-market strategy, and deepening relationships with enterprise and institutional clients.

The appointment follows a period of significant growth and strategic expansion for Synteq, including its May 2025 acquisition of Crunchbits, a fast-growing HPC infrastructure and services provider, and the recently closed transactions with Horizon Kinetics, FRMO Corp. and HMTech to acquire strategic data center assets and digital compute repair and management services. The company has more than doubled in size over the past year and continues to invest in the leadership depth and operational capabilities needed to support its next phase of scale.

About Synteq Digital

Synteq Digital is a compute and infrastructure company serving enterprise, hyperscale, and institutional clients across North America and globally. Synteq specializes in AI, GPU, and ASIC high-performance compute, data center hardware supply chains, and digital asset infrastructure. The company deploys hardware in Tier III+ certified facilities, operating its own caged infrastructure and multi-homed fiber network, delivering enterprise-grade reliability from hyperscale storage and GPU cloud to SMB and enterprise hosting. Learn more at www.synteq.com.

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SOURCE Synteq Digital