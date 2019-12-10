Crunchy Certified PostGIS Achieves Open Geospatial Consortium Compliance

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchy Data, the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL for the enterprise, has received Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) Certification of Crunchy Certified PostGIS. Crunchy Certified PostGIS is Crunchy Data's trusted distribution of PostGIS, an open source geospatial database extender to PostgreSQL that provides robust functionality for managing and analyzing geometric and geographic data. Crunchy Certified PostGIS is included in Crunchy Data's open source Common Criteria EAL 2+ distribution of Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL .

The Open Geospatial Consortium is an international consortium driven to make geospatial (location) information and services "FAIR" - Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable. The purpose of the OGC Compliance Program is to increase system interoperability while reducing technology risks. Crunchy Certified PostGIS has met the requirements of the OGC "Simple Features for SQL" version 1.1 and 1.2.1 certification specifications. This certification process is part of Crunchy Data's expanded commitment to provide open source geospatial data management and analytics engineering and support to secure, enterprise environments.

"The Simple Features for SQL certification for open source Crunchy Certified PostGIS is important for customers with rigorous standards policies," said Crunchy Data's Executive Geospatial Engineer, Paul Ramsey. "We are very pleased to receive validation around our efforts to create interoperability and flexibility for PostGIS deployments."

PostGIS provides robust geometric and geographic functionality that enables engineers to create complex, location-aware applications. PostGIS has over 15 years of active development and has been widely deployed across many enterprises and governmental organizations. PostGIS is leveraged by a variety of geospatial applications, such as QGIS, ArcGIS, and GeoMedia, and can be combined with other PostgreSQL capabilities to perform advanced analytical operations against geospatial datasets in PostgreSQL.

"OGC certification demonstrates Crunchy Certified PostGIS's compliance with international geospatial standards and is another example of open source software's ability to stand up to the most advanced certification requirements," said Paul Laurence, President of Crunchy Data. "Crunchy Data supports a variety of enterprises deploying mission-critical geospatial applications that rely on PostGIS technology and we're happy to show its compliance and ease of integration across platforms."

PostgreSQL is a powerful, open source, object-relational database system with more than 20 years of active development and a strong global development community. Commercial enterprises and government agencies with a focus on advanced data management benefit from PostgreSQL's proven architecture and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and cost effectiveness.

