Crunchy High Availability PostgreSQL Certified as a Database Backend Solution for Red Hat Ansible Tower

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchy Data , the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL technology and support, is pleased to announce that Crunchy High Availability PostgreSQL has been certified as a database backend for Red Hat Ansible Tower. This enterprise-class tool is part of Crunchy Data's expanded optimization for Red Hat technology among several new PostgreSQL solutions for Red Hat products.

When combined with Red Hat Ansible Tower clustering, Crunchy HA PostgreSQL takes the hassle out of building high-availability environments for enterprise database systems and helps ensure that data is secure and always accessible. Simple to set up, Crunchy HA PostgreSQL features straightforward configuration for automated failover and self-healing PostgreSQL clusters so that Red Hat Ansible Tower remains up for managing an organization's critical components.

The flexible open source license of PostgreSQL, coupled with its robust feature set for application developers, stability in production deployments, and more than 20 years of active development has organizations moving away from proprietary database technologies and replatforming on this popular open source database.

"Our relationship with Red Hat over the past few years has yielded many innovative technologies that help enterprises to more efficiently adopt trusted open source PostgreSQL technology. We look forward to continuing to build out technologies that organizations trust for secure, scalable database deployments," said Paul Laurence, President of Crunchy Data.

Crunchy PostgreSQL for Kubernetes 4.0 has also achieved Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification. Crunchy Data was one of the first partners to launch its Kubernetes Operator on the OperatorHub.io public registry for finding Kubernetes Operator backed services. The Crunchy PostgreSQL Operator provides a platform for provisioning PostgreSQL clusters that meet enterprise deployment requirements, including easy to configure high-availability, disaster recovery, and monitoring components. Starting with Red Hat Quay 3.1, a distributed, highly available container registry for enterprises, customers can now use the Crunchy Data PostgreSQL Operator to provision database backend services for Quay .

"Red Hat and Crunchy Data have a shared commitment to open source software in the enterprise. The Red Hat Global Partner Program provides a new channel for collaboration around bringing Red Hat technology and Crunchy Data's trusted open source PostgreSQL solutions to market. The certification of Crunchy HA PostgreSQL for Red Hat Ansible Tower represents an initial result of this collaboration and provides Ansible Tower users an alternative option to deploy and scale across single and multi-data center requirements with a commercially supported external database, backed by Crunchy Data. We believe this may provide end user organizations with more confidence, resilience, and availability when deploying external database solutions," said Kyle Benson, Red Hat Senior Product Manager, Ansible Automation.

Crunchy Data is participating as a Silver Level sponsor at Red Hat's AnsibleFest in Atlanta, GA on September 24 – 26. Contact Crunchy Data for more information about Crunchy High Availability PostgreSQL for Ansible Tower or stop by booth #600 at AnsibleFest for a live demo.

About Crunchy Data

Crunchy Data is the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL technology, support, and training for enterprises. Crunchy Data offers Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL, the most advanced true open source RDBMS on the market. Crunchy Data is a leading provider of cloud native PostgreSQL – providing open source, cloud-agnostic PostgreSQL-as-a-Service solutions. PostgreSQL's active development community, proven architecture, and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and ease of use makes it a prime candidate for enterprises looking for a robust relational database alternative to expensive proprietary database technologies. Learn more at www.crunchydata.com

