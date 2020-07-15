Crunchy Meets Gummi with the Launch of Trolli's Newest Gummi Worm - Trolli Crunchy Crawlers

Trolli Crunchy Crawlers are a dual-textural spin on Trolli's classic sour gummi worms that deliver a thin, crunchy shell and a chewy, fruity center. Each bag of the neon candy-coated gummi worms contains three, dual-flavored pieces in Strawberry-Watermelon, Raspberry-Orange and Lime-Cherry flavors, that pack just the right amount of sweet and sour in a weirdly awesome way. Trolli Crunchy Crawlers are available at mass, grocery, drug and convenience stores nationwide and online in a variety of sizes, including:

3.8oz bag with a suggested retail price of $1.00

4.25oz bag with a suggested retail price of $1.79

6.3oz bag with a suggested retail price of $2.29

"We are thrilled to bring consumers the first-ever crunchy, candy-coated gummi worm with our Trolli Crunchy Crawlers," said Dave Foldes, Trolli's Senior Brand Manager. "We know that our Trolli fans crave sensory excitement and because we like to push boundaries in the fantastical world of Trolli, the new Crunchy Crawlers deliver on that trend in a uniquely delicious way that only Trolli can."

To celebrate these new candy-coated crunchy gummi worms, Trolli is giving away a limited number of larger-than-life Crunchy Crawlers to enjoy and smash apart. To enter, fans simply need to head to @trolli_usa on Instagram and write their wormiest captions for this video for a chance to win. Winners will be revealed in July.

Last spring, Trolli Crunchy Crawlers won the highest-level honor – the "Best in Show Most Innovative Product Award" – at the National Confectioners Association's (NCA) 2019 Sweets & Snacks Expo. The award was based on a tasting panel of 20 judges comprised of leading retailers, wholesalers, trade media, trend spotters and food industry experts who evaluated more than 300 products before the show. Each product is evaluated based on innovation, taste, packaging and ability to sell. The award reinforces that Trolli – a Top 10 Non-Chocolate Confection Brand – continues to create break-through products in new and delicious, and weirdly awesome formats.

Trolli has been at the helm of the beloved gummi worm candy craze for decades, having invented the now famous gummi worms more than 30 years ago. Trolli offers a wide range of products in a variety of sizes, shapes and flavors for all gummi candy fans to enjoy, including their classic Sour Brite Crawlers, Sour Brite Crawlers Very Berry, Sour Brite Octopus, Squiggles, Peachie O's, Sour Brite Eggs, Sour Brite All-Star Mix, and more.

To find a retailer near you, and to learn more about the Trolli product portfolio visit www.trolli.com and follow @Trolli_USA on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of nearly 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, Brach's®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

Media Contacts

Ashley Papanikolas

Ferrara

(773) 692-8109

[email protected]

Josh Darden

Golin

[email protected]

SOURCE Ferrara

