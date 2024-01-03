CRUSH YOUR NEW YEAR'S GOALS WITH QDOBA MEXICAN EATS® NEW POST-WORKOUT BOWLS

Leading Fast-Casual Mexican Restaurant Launches Five New Bowls to its Digital Menu, All Packed with Freshness, Flavor and Goodness to Start the Year Off Right

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hit the gym and then hit "order" with QDOBA's new Post-Workout Bowls, available exclusively through QDOBA.com and the QDOBA app. The leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant brand knows its guests are all about crushing those New Year's resolutions, so to help people maintain a healthy lifestyle and keep on track with their goals, QDOBA is introducing five specially curated Post-Workout Bowls to its digital menu.

In a flavorful collaboration, QDOBA has teamed up with Avocados From Mexico®, the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., to add a nutritional boost to three of the new menu items with QDOBA's signature hand-smashed guacamole, crafted from the finest Avocados from Mexico that provides good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals1.

Whether you're following a low carb or keto nutrition plan, macro counting or embracing a vegan, vegetarian or gluten-friendly diet, QDOBA has got you covered with its convenient and satisfying meals. Get to know the new Post-Workout Bowl lineup:

The Double Protein Bowl —Double the goodness, double the flavor! A double portion of protein (Grilled Adobo Chicken or Grilled Steak), sautéed fajita veggies, black beans and romaine lettuce is topped with always-free, hand-crafted guacamole made with fresh Avocados From Mexico, pico de gallo and salsa verde. Dietary Goals: high protein

—Double the goodness, double the flavor! A double portion of protein (Grilled Adobo Chicken or Grilled Steak), sautéed fajita veggies, black beans and romaine lettuce is topped with always-free, hand-crafted guacamole made with fresh Avocados From Mexico, pico de gallo and salsa verde. The Keto Bowl —Keep it keto-simple! Choose your protein (Grilled Adobo Chicken, Grilled Steak or Brisket Birria) with shredded cheese, freshly-made pico de gallo and salsa verde, all paired with always-free, hand-crafted guacamole made with fresh Avocados From Mexico over crisp romaine lettuce. Dietary Goals: keto, gluten-friendly

—Keep it keto-simple! Choose your protein (Grilled Adobo Chicken, Grilled Steak or Brisket Birria) with shredded cheese, freshly-made pico de gallo and salsa verde, all paired with always-free, hand-crafted guacamole made with fresh Avocados From Mexico over crisp romaine lettuce. The Essential Macro Bowl —Where the flavor is doubled and the carbs are sidelined! A double portion of Grilled Steak is topped with queso, fajita veggies, pico de gallo, pickled red onions and picante ranch over romaine lettuce (no rice or beans). Dietary Goals: high protein, gluten-friendly

—Where the flavor is doubled and the carbs are sidelined! A double portion of Grilled Steak is topped with queso, fajita veggies, pico de gallo, pickled red onions and picante ranch over romaine lettuce (no rice or beans). The Power Macro Bowl —Where strength meets flavor! A double portion of Pulled Pork is topped with salsa verde, pico de gallo and tortilla strips over brown rice and black beans. Dietary Goals: high protein, gluten-friendly

—Where strength meets flavor! A double portion of Pulled Pork is topped with salsa verde, pico de gallo and tortilla strips over brown rice and black beans. The Fajita Veggie Bowl —A veggie sensation! Fajita veggies are paired with guacamole made with fresh Avocados From Mexico, pico de gallo, chile corn salsa and salsa verde over black beans and brown rice. Dietary Goals: vegetarian, vegan, gluten-friendly

—A veggie sensation! Fajita veggies are paired with guacamole made with fresh Avocados From Mexico, pico de gallo, chile corn salsa and salsa verde over black beans and brown rice.

"We are dedicated to providing a variety of menu options while helping our guests achieve their health and fitness goals this year," commented Executive Chef and Director of Culinary Innovation at QDOBA, Katy Velazquez. "A perfect way to refuel after a workout and ideal for those seeking a quick and wholesome meal, our specially-crafted bowls align with our customers' lifestyles and dietary preferences."

More than 75% of the fats in avocados are good fats2, or unsaturated fats, which help reduce LDL or bad cholesterol levels when replacing saturated fats. It's why Avocados From Mexico is a heart-healthy certified food by the American Heart Association. Besides cardiovascular benefits, avocados contain fiber to promote gut health, as well as antioxidants to reduce inflammation throughout the body. And, of course, when combined with the high-protein ingredients of a QDOBA bowl, they help provide customers with the ultimate post-workout meal.

Fitness lovers, health enthusiasts, flavor seekers and everyone in between may order the new QDOBA Post-Workout Bowls exclusively in-app or online at www.QDOBA.com .

