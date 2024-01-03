CRUSH YOUR NEW YEAR'S GOALS WITH QDOBA MEXICAN EATS® NEW POST-WORKOUT BOWLS

News provided by

QDOBA

03 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Leading Fast-Casual Mexican Restaurant Launches Five New Bowls to its Digital Menu, All Packed with Freshness, Flavor and Goodness to Start the Year Off Right

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hit the gym and then hit "order" with QDOBA's new Post-Workout Bowls, available exclusively through QDOBA.com and the QDOBA app. The leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant brand knows its guests are all about crushing those New Year's resolutions, so to help people maintain a healthy lifestyle and keep on track with their goals, QDOBA is introducing five specially curated Post-Workout Bowls to its digital menu.

Continue Reading
QDOBA Post Workout Bowls
QDOBA Post Workout Bowls

In a flavorful collaboration, QDOBA has teamed up with Avocados From Mexico®, the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., to add a nutritional boost to three of the new menu items with QDOBA's signature hand-smashed guacamole, crafted from the finest Avocados from Mexico that provides good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals1.

Whether you're following a low carb or keto nutrition plan, macro counting or embracing a vegan, vegetarian or gluten-friendly diet, QDOBA has got you covered with its convenient and satisfying meals. Get to know the new Post-Workout Bowl lineup:

  • The Double Protein Bowl—Double the goodness, double the flavor! A double portion of protein (Grilled Adobo Chicken or Grilled Steak), sautéed fajita veggies, black beans and romaine lettuce is topped with always-free, hand-crafted guacamole made with fresh Avocados From Mexico, pico de gallo and salsa verde.
    • Dietary Goals: high protein
  • The Keto Bowl—Keep it keto-simple! Choose your protein (Grilled Adobo Chicken, Grilled Steak or Brisket Birria) with shredded cheese, freshly-made pico de gallo and salsa verde, all paired with always-free, hand-crafted guacamole made with fresh Avocados From Mexico over crisp romaine lettuce.
    • Dietary Goals: keto, gluten-friendly
  • The Essential Macro Bowl—Where the flavor is doubled and the carbs are sidelined! A double portion of Grilled Steak is topped with queso, fajita veggies, pico de gallo, pickled red onions and picante ranch over romaine lettuce (no rice or beans).
    • Dietary Goals: high protein, gluten-friendly
  • The Power Macro Bowl—Where strength meets flavor! A double portion of Pulled Pork is topped with salsa verde, pico de gallo and tortilla strips over brown rice and black beans.
    • Dietary Goals: high protein, gluten-friendly
  • The Fajita Veggie Bowl—A veggie sensation! Fajita veggies are paired with guacamole made with fresh Avocados From Mexico, pico de gallo, chile corn salsa and salsa verde over black beans and brown rice.
    • Dietary Goals: vegetarian, vegan, gluten-friendly

"We are dedicated to providing a variety of menu options while helping our guests achieve their health and fitness goals this year," commented Executive Chef and Director of Culinary Innovation at QDOBA, Katy Velazquez. "A perfect way to refuel after a workout and ideal for those seeking a quick and wholesome meal, our specially-crafted bowls align with our customers' lifestyles and dietary preferences."

More than 75% of the fats in avocados are good fats2, or unsaturated fats, which help reduce LDL or bad cholesterol levels when replacing saturated fats. It's why Avocados From Mexico is a heart-healthy certified food by the American Heart Association. Besides cardiovascular benefits, avocados contain fiber to promote gut health, as well as antioxidants to reduce inflammation throughout the body. And, of course, when combined with the high-protein ingredients of a QDOBA bowl, they help provide customers with the ultimate post-workout meal. 

Fitness lovers, health enthusiasts, flavor seekers and everyone in between may order the new QDOBA Post-Workout Bowls exclusively in-app or online at www.QDOBA.com.

About QDOBA
QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with approximately 750 locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole.  For five years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. 

Backed by over 25 years of proven success in the United States, and recently Canada and Puerto Rico, QDOBA is prioritizing franchise growth in key markets such as Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For additional information about the QDOBA franchise opportunity, visit www.qdobafranchise.com.

Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Instagram, FacebookTwitter and TikTok

1

According to Avocados From Mexico, fresh avocados are a heart-healthy fruit. They provide naturally good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals.

2

According to Avocados From Mexico, more than 75% of the fat in an avocado is good fat, or unsaturated fat.

SOURCE QDOBA

Also from this source

QDOBA'S LOADED TORTILLA SOUP MAKES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED RETURN, JUST IN TIME FOR FALL COMFORT FOOD CRAVINGS

QDOBA'S LOADED TORTILLA SOUP MAKES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED RETURN, JUST IN TIME FOR FALL COMFORT FOOD CRAVINGS

With fall here and comfort food on everyone's mind, QDOBA, a leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant brand, is bringing back its fan-favorite Loaded...
QDOBA'S NATIONAL QUESO DAY CELEBRATION INVITES FANS TO 'GET IT DRIPPED'

QDOBA'S NATIONAL QUESO DAY CELEBRATION INVITES FANS TO 'GET IT DRIPPED'

As the cheesiest calendar event of the year approaches, QDOBA, a leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant brand, is gearing up to make National Queso...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Restaurants

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.