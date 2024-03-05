Cruz Foam Earns Prestigious Recognition on TIME's List of America's Top GreenTech Companies 2024

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruz Foam , a circular materials company, has been honored by being included on TIME's inaugural list of America's Top GreenTech Companies 2024. This prestigious award is presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on March 5th, 2024, and can be viewed on TIME's website .

Companies headquartered in the United States that focused on developing and providing green technologies, products, or services that help mitigate or reverse the impact of human activities on the environment were considered for the award. The ranking is based on the research and analysis of over 4,600 companies across three dimensions:

Positive Environmental Impact Financial Strength Innovation Drive

In support of the research, data was gathered from annual reports, media monitoring, and other public sources. Additionally, Statista worked with specialized data partners, HolonIQ and LexisNexis PatentSight to further strengthen the data quality.

Based on the study results, Cruz Foam is ecstatic to be recognized on TIME's list of America's Top GreenTech Companies 2024.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

"We are honored to receive this award after many years of hard work solving critical issues in sustainable material innovation," said John Felts, CEO and Co-Founder of Cruz Foam. "Our compostable commercial products replacing EPS and EPE for applications in cold chain, block and brace, and wine & spirits solutions are the most sustainable, compostable products in their categories today."

About Cruz Foam

Cruz Foam is a circular materials company that produces regenerative, earth-digestible, and certified curbside recyclable protective packaging products and other eco-friendly solutions that offer a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic products. Cruz Foam's patented products are circular in nature, using biopolymers to create a compostable material using the existing supply chain and at a similar cost. Cruz Foam currently works with consumer-packaged goods, electronics, appliance, and durable goods companies. Cruz Foam is a mission-driven company that creates impact at scale by empowering industry leaders to be the catalyst for a cleaner environment. Cruz Foam is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

