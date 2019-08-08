Cryoport Revenue Grows 83% for Second Quarter 2019

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) (NASDAQ: CYRXW) ("Cryoport"), the world's leading temperature-controlled logistics company dedicated to the life sciences industry, today announced financial results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019.

"Cryoport reported revenue of $8.5 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 83% compared with the same period in the prior year," stated Jerrell Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of Cryoport.

"Revenue from our commercial agreements supporting Gilead's YESCARTA® and Novartis' KYMRIAH® contributed $1.9 million in the Second Quarter of 2019 as volumes continued to ramp in their respective ongoing commercial rollouts. Revenue from these commercial products represent a 320% increase compared with the same quarter last year and a sequential increase of 34% over the First Quarter of 2019. The continued global rollout of YESCARTA® and KYMRIAH® is expected to drive sustained momentum and revenue growth for Cryoport.

"A milestone during the quarter was the European Union's Conditional Marketing Authorization for bluebird bio's ZYNTEGLO™, which represents the third commercially approved product that we support. ZYNTEGLO™ is the first gene therapy approved for transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT), a severe genetic disease caused by mutations in the β-globin gene that results in reduced or absent hemoglobin. Logistics requirements are expected to ramp in 2020 with the commercial launch, driving revenue to Cryoport. We are proud to be working with bluebird bio to bring this pioneering therapy to patients.

"We added a net total of 30 clinical trials during the Second Quarter, bringing the grand total of regenerative therapy clinical trials supported by Cryoport to a record 413, of which 52 are currently in Phase III. As the regenerative medicine market continues to gain pace, we expect to continue to grow the number of clinical trials we support, which, together with the increasing number of cell therapies that are approaching commercialization, will continue to be a main source of revenue growth.

"The global Regenerative Medicine market continues to experience significant growth with a range of diverse therapies entering development. Data provided by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine states that there are currently a total of 1,069 clinical trials in the Regenerative Medicine market globally, with 358 trials in Phase I, 617 in Phase II, and 94 in Phase III. We continue to focus on adding clinical trials as a core part of our strategy as the industry approaches its inflection point and many therapies advance toward commercialization. Demand for temperature-controlled logistics solutions is expected to significantly increase as these therapies are approved across new indications and countries.

"We think the growth of the regenerative medicine market has just begun; and, to support this growth, we will continue to further build out our ecosystem to better serve all our life sciences markets through investing in infrastructure, forming strategic partnerships and developing new, innovative solutions for the life sciences.

"During the Second Quarter, we entered the bioservices market through the acquisition of Cryogene Partners, a Houston-based company that operates a 21,000 square foot state-of-the-art biostorage facility. This acquisition was immediately accretive, contributing approximately $577,000 to Cryoport's revenue for the Second Quarter. We expect Cryogene's revenues to grow over the next several quarters as it continues to attract new customers and further serve its major customers in the region, such as MD Anderson, Houston Methodist Hospital, Texas Childrens, Bellicum, and Merck.

"We believe Cryoport is well capitalized with approximately $95 million in cash and short term investments to execute on its growth strategies in all its markets, which we expect to provide us with the financial wherewithal to finance our growth, to continue our global infrastructure buildout, to invest in new product offerings, and to build out our global supply chain network. Our strong balance sheet also allows us to more aggressively pursue acquisitions and other strategic initiatives that will further entrench Cryoport within this new and expanding life sciences ecosystem."

Highlights by market:

Biopharma

Biopharma revenue increased by 81% to $7.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $3.8 million for the same period in 2018.

for the three months ended compared to for the same period in 2018. A net addition of 30 new biopharma trials were added during the three months ended June 30, 2019 .

. Cryoport is supporting a net total of 413 clinical trials as of June 30, 2019 compared with 283 as of June 30, 2018 . The number of trials in Phase III grew to 52, compared with 41 as of June 30, 2018 . Of the 413 total trials we support, 353 are in the Americas, 53 in EMEA ( Europe , the Middle East and Africa ) and seven in APAC ( Asia Pacific ), as of June 30, 2019 . This compares to 257 in the Americas, 25 in EMEA and one in APAC, as of June 30, 2018 .

compared with 283 as of . The number of trials in Phase III grew to 52, compared with 41 as of . Of the 413 total trials we support, 353 are in the Americas, 53 in EMEA ( , the and ) and seven in APAC ( ), as of . This compares to 257 in the Americas, 25 in EMEA and one in APAC, as of . Formed a strategic alliance with EVERSANA™ to further develop another fully integrated regenerative medicine supply chain solution. The alliance is designed to leverage EVERSANA's position as the leading provider of commercial services addressing access, affordability and adherence challenges for cell and gene therapies and Cryoport's suite of temperature-controlled logistics solutions to ensure a safe and effective supply chain solution for innovative therapeutic advancements.

Animal Health

Revenue from the Animal Health remained flat with $0.3 million for both, the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

Reproductive Medicine

Reproductive Medicine revenue increased 34% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, growing both domestically as well as internationally.

Bioservices

Bioservices revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.6 million , resulting from the acquisition of the Cryogene business consummated during the quarter.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue increased 83% to $8.5 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 , compared with the same period in the prior year.

for the three-month period ended , compared with the same period in the prior year. Revenue increased 75% to $15.1 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 , compared with the same period in the prior year.

for the six-month period ended , compared with the same period in the prior year. Excluding the Cryogene acquisition consummated in May of 2019, revenue grew 71% and 68% for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 , compared with the same period in the prior year.

, compared with the same period in the prior year. Gross margin for the three and six-months ended June 30, 2019 was 51% and 52%, respectively, compared to 54% for both periods in the prior year.

was 51% and 52%, respectively, compared to 54% for both periods in the prior year. As a result of in the continued investments in the build out of infrastructure, including the addition of two new Global Logistics Centres in the U.S. and Europe during the second half of 2018, new competencies and services, operating costs and expenses increased by $1.7 million , and $3.3 million , for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 , respectively, compared to the same periods in the prior year.

during the second half of 2018, new competencies and services, operating costs and expenses increased by , and , for the three and six-month periods ended , respectively, compared to the same periods in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 was $0.3 million , compared with ( $0.8 million ) in the same three-month period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 , was ( $0.1 million ), compared with ( $1.4 million ) in the same six-month period in the prior year.

was , compared with ( ) in the same three-month period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the six-month period ended , was ( ), compared with ( ) in the same six-month period in the prior year. Net loss for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 was $2.5 million , or $0.08 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million , or $0.09 per share in the same three-month period in 2018.

was , or per share, compared to a net loss of , or per share in the same three-month period in 2018. Net loss for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 was $4.9 million , or $0.16 per share, compared with $5.2 million , or $0.19 per share, in the same six-month period in 2018.

was , or per share, compared with , or per share, in the same six-month period in 2018. Cryoport reported $94.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of June 30, 2019 , compared with $47.3 million as of December 31, 2018 . This increase includes net proceeds of $68.8 million received from a public offering during the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 .

Further information on Cryoport's financial results is included on the attached condensed consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations, and additional explanations of Cryoport's financial performance is provided in Cryoport's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 9, 2019. The full report will be available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of Cryoport's website at www.cryoport.com.

Cryoport Inc. and Subsidiaries





Consolidated Statements of Operations





(unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,





2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues

$ 8,463,588

$ 4,627,011

$ 15,116,500

$ 8,650,200 Cost of revenues 4,125,199

2,123,304

7,324,210

3,962,130 Gross margin 4,338,389

2,503,707

7,792,290

4,688,070



















Operating costs and expenses:















General and administrative 3,258,781

2,668,845

5,955,640

4,737,355

Sales and marketing 2,843,073

1,851,456

5,251,065

3,435,884

Engineering and development 540,933

448,591

1,030,529

778,321 Total operating costs and expenses 6,642,787

4,968,892

12,237,234

8,951,560



















Loss from operations (2,304,398)

(2,465,185)

(4,444,944)

(4,263,490) Other income (expense):















Interest expense (333,910)

-

(672,638)

-

Warrant inducement and repricing expense -

-

-

(899,410)

Other income, net 119,441

7,120

210,913

22,888 Loss before provision for income taxes (2,518,867)

(2,458,065)

(4,906,669)

(5,140,012) Provision for income taxes (9,624)

(12,825)

(8,724)

(13,638) Net loss

$ (2,528,491)

$ (2,470,890)

$ (4,915,393)

$ (5,153,650)



















Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.08)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.19) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 31,176,166

27,808,873

30,811,109

27,294,384

Cryoport Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

















June 30,

December 31,





2019

2018





(unaudited)



Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,642,213

$ 37,327,125

Short-term investments 14,103,653

9,930,968

Accounts receivable, net 6,095,858

3,543,666

Inventories 306,438

220,514

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 526,648

752,269



Total current assets 101,674,810

51,774,542 Property and equipment, net 10,338,007

4,357,498 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,160,747

- Goodwill

11,149,663

- Other intangible assets, net 5,415,499

137,220 Deposits

407,369

350,837



Total assets $ 133,146,095

$ 56,620,097











Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and other accrued expenses $ 3,416,805

$ 1,709,397

Accrued compensation and related expenses 1,534,468

1,262,478

Operating lease liabilities 534,586

-

Deferred revenue 221,776

66,315

Finance lease obligations 25,940

23,191



Total current liabilities 5,733,575

3,061,381

Convertible note, net 14,722,625

14,711,580

Operating lease liabilities, net 3,920,739

-

Deferred rent liability, net -

267,415

Finance lease obligations, net 18,981

33,156



Total liabilities 24,395,920

18,073,532



Total stockholders' equity 108,750,175

38,546,565



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 133,146,095

$ 56,620,097

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These financial measures are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In evaluating Cryoport's performance, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial statements prepared under GAAP. Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measure, adjusted EBITDA, to provide a useful measure of Cryoport's operating results, a meaningful comparison with historical results and with the results of other companies, and insight into Cryoport's ongoing operating performance. Further, management and the Board of Directors utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to gain a better understanding of Cryoport's comparative operating performance from period-to-period and as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with Cryoport's GAAP financials, are useful to investors because they provide a basis for meaningful period-to-period comparisons of Cryoport's ongoing operating results, including results of operations, against investor and analyst financial models, identifying trends in Cryoport's underlying business and performing related trend analyses, and they provide a better understanding of how management plans and measures Cryoport's underlying business.

Cryoport Inc. and Subsidiaries





Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





(unaudited)



















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,





2019

2018

2019

2018 GAAP net loss $ (2,528,491)

$ (2,470,890)

$ (4,915,393)

$ (5,153,650)

Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss:

















Depreciation and amortization expense 496,690

191,359

797,255

379,193



Interest expense, net 280,648

-

563,701

-



Stock-based compensation expense 1,991,755

1,445,729

3,405,490

2,495,239



Warrant inducement and repricing expense -

-

-

899,410



Income taxes 9,624

12,825

8,724

13,638 Adjusted EBITDA $ 250,226

$ (820,977)

$ (140,223)

$ (1,366,170)

