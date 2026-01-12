Crypto News and Data Platform Sandmark Joins Artemis SailGP as Official Partner Ahead of 2026 Season

PERTH, Australia, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis SailGP is pleased to announce Sandmark as an Official Partner, ahead of the team's debut in the Rolex SailGP Championship in Perth, Australia this weekend (17–18 January).

Sandmark has joined Artemis SailGP as an Official Partner, supporting the Swedish team as it competes in SailGP's high-tech 50-foot foiling catamarans at iconic venues worldwide. As an Official Partner, Sandmark supports Artemis SailGP in its pursuit of innovation, speed, and performance at the forefront of racing.

Artemis SailGP announce Sandmark as an Official Partner (PRNewsfoto/Sandmark)

Built for an audience that values clarity, credibility, and depth, the Sandmark platform takes a new and serious approach to global crypto market news and analysis. Sandmark delivers high-quality journalism and informed perspectives in a fast-evolving digital and financial landscape.

Both brands share a dedication to precision and innovation. While Artemis SailGP leverages data, engineering, and analytics to maximize performance on the water, Sandmark applies the same technology-led rigour to providing clear, credible insights in the fast-moving world of global crypto markets.

Commenting on the partnership, Iain Percy, CEO of Artemis SailGP, said:

"We are pleased to welcome Sandmark as an Official Partner. Their commitment to credible, high-quality analysis complements our pursuit of performance and precision on the water. Partnerships like this help us connect with audiences who share our passion for innovation and excellence, and we look forward to showcasing this collaboration as we prepare to compete in the championship."

Giles Broom, Editor-in-Chief at Sandmark, added:

"We're thrilled to support Artemis SailGP for the 2026 season and we take great inspiration from a world-class team competing in one of the fastest-growing sports globally. That mirrors Sandmark's own trajectory as we enter the crypto media space, drawing on deep experience and knowledge to bring rigour and clarity to this evolving asset class. We're honoured to join Artemis SailGP on this journey, where speed, technology, and teamwork converge in pursuit of excellence."

Artemis SailGP will make their highly anticipated SailGP debut this weekend (17–18 January) in the Oracle Perth Sail Grand Prix presented by KPMG. Helmed by Driver Nathan Outteridge and joined by Andy Maloney, Chris Draper, Julia Gross, Brad Farrand, and Julius Hallström, the team is marking Sweden's entry into the league.

ABOUT ARTEMIS SAILGP | Artemis SailGP marks the first time Sweden is participating in the SailGP championship. Building on the world-class legacy of Artemis Racing, from RC44 victories to America's Cup campaigns, Artemis SailGP continues that tradition of excellence, innovation, and ambition. Now, Sweden enters the SailGP championship with a new era of speed, skill, and global competition.

ABOUT SANDMARK | Sandmark is an independent, family-owned media platform with a new and serious approach to global crypto market news and analysis. Sandmark enables crypto investors and enthusiasts to understand the evolving world of crypto markets through regular and actionable insights: we seek to define this increasingly mainstream asset class with clear reporting and analysis. Meanwhile, Sandmark's Research and Technology teams work hard to address the reliability gap in digital asset markets through an innovative approach to data and tools.

ABOUT SAILGP | The most exciting racing on water, the Rolex SailGP Championship sees national teams battling it out in identical high-tech, high-speed 50-foot foiling catamarans at iconic venues around the world. Racing faster than the wind at speeds in excess of 100 km/h (60 mph), SailGP is driven by the sport's top athletes, with national pride, personal glory, and total prize money of US$12 million at stake. Powered by nature - wind, sea, and sun - driven by purpose, SailGP races for a better future. Visit SailGP.com to find out more.

