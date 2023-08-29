CRYSTAL CLINIC MAKES LIST OF AMERICA'S BEST HOSPITALS FOR SPINE CARE

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center was named one of America's 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery Excellence by Healthgrades, an online healthcare database that analyzes clinical outcomes in U.S. hospitals across 32 procedures and conditions. Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is one of only three hospitals in Ohio to make the list for superior clinical outcomes in back and neck surgeries, and spinal fusion.

To measure performance, Healthgrades uses Medicare inpatient data from the most recent three-year period available. Methodologies adjust for each patient's risk factors, including age, gender and medical condition.

Crystal Clinic's six board-certified spine surgeons have all completed specialized fellowship training in the surgical care of the spine, reflecting the highest level of training in their specialty. This includes Richard Brower, M.D.; Carrie Diulus, M.D.; Douglas Ehrler, M.D.; Scot Miller, D.O.; Brad Picha, M.D.; and Rajiv Taliwal, M.D.

"I applaud our team of spine surgeons for their commitment to providing unparalleled patient outcomes," said Paul Fleissner, M.D., Crystal Clinic's Board Chair and an orthopaedic surgeon. "As a leader in spine care, Crystal Clinic has invested in advanced robotic technology that allows for extreme precision in spinal surgery, with our surgeons performing more spinal robotic surgeries than any other hospital in the state. It is through the use of such leading technologies, combined with the skill of our experienced surgeons, that Crystal Clinic is nationally-renowned for orthopaedic care."

For more information on Healthgrades' methodology, visit healthgrades.com/quality/ratings-awards/methodology.

To schedule an appointment with a Crystal Clinic spine surgeon, call 888-556-7575 or request an appointment online at CrystalClinic.com.

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified/board-eligible surgeons, most with advanced fellowship credentials in their orthopaedic specialty, who collectively perform thousands of surgeries annually. Crystal Clinic has 17 locations throughout Northeast Ohio, and a highly advanced, state-of-the-art surgical hospital devoted exclusively to orthopaedics and plastic/reconstructive care.

