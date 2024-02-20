Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center Canton Clinic is Now In-Network for AultCare Members

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center's Canton clinic is now in-network for AultCare health insurance plans, providing the health insurer's members with convenient access to Crystal Clinic's Fulton Drive location in Canton, in addition to its 16 other locations. Crystal Clinic Canton is now in-network for the following AultCare plans: Aultman Employee Network, HMO, Heartland, PPO, PrimeTime Health Plan and Select PPO.

Crystal Clinic's Canton clinic is located at 4466 Fulton Dr. NW. Services provided there include orthopedic care, physical medicine and rehabilitation, plastic and reconstructive care, hand and physical therapy, diagnostic imaging including X-ray and MRI, and Crystal Clinic QuickCare™ for the immediate care of orthopaedic and sports injuries.

"We are pleased to welcome AultCare members to Crystal Clinic in Canton and to provide them with access to the highest-rated orthopaedic care provider in Ohio," said Daniel J. Ferry, M.B.A., CHFP, Crystal Clinic's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This aligns with our strategy of providing unparalleled patient outcomes as cost effectively and efficiently as possible, as a nationally-recognized Center of Excellence."

"Crystal Clinic provides the highest quality orthopaedic care at a lower cost than other health systems, so to be able to offer our high-value care to more people and families right in their own backyard is a huge win for Stark County, Tuscarawas County and surrounding communities," said Chris Trella, Crystal Clinic's Chief Financial Officer.

To schedule an appointment at any Crystal Clinic location, call 1-888-556-7575 or visit CrystalClinic.com.

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified/board-eligible surgeons, most with advanced fellowship credentials in their orthopaedic specialty, who collectively perform thousands of surgeries annually. With 17 locations throughout Northeast Ohio, including several Crystal Clinic QuickCare™ locations that provide immediate, walk-in care for sports and orthopaedic injuries, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is one of just three out of the 6,120 hospitals in the nation to receive The Joint Commission certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. Crystal Clinic hospital system is ranked #1 in Ohio and in the top 1% in the U.S. by CareChex/Quantros Analytic's objective review of all U.S. hospitals and health systems, with ratings for patient safety and overall medical excellence. Crystal Clinic has also earned the nation's highest five-star rating in patient experience from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries and provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures. Crystal Clinic's highly advanced, state-of-the-art surgical hospital is one of the only kind in the world devoted exclusively to orthopaedics and plastic/reconstructive care.

