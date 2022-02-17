CRYSTAL CLINIC ORTHOPAEDIC CENTER EARNS DISEASE SPECIFIC CARE CERTIFICATION FROM THE JOINT COMMISSION WITH NO FINDINGS FOR IMPROVEMENT

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is the only hospital in Ohio and one of four out of the 6,090 hospitals in the nation to earn Joint Commission certification in four major procedures, specifically spinal fusion, total hip, total knee and total shoulder replacement. The Joint Commission is an independent, non-profit organization and the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.

Crystal Clinic was recently recertified in Disease Specific Care by The Joint Commission with no findings for improvement.

"It's not uncommon for Joint Commission surveyors to identify areas where a health care organization can make improvements, while still granting certification," said Holli Cholley, R.N., B.S.N., M.B.A., Chief Nursing and Operations Officer. "To be recertified with no findings is a phenomenal accomplishment especially considering the challenges we faced with the implementation of a new electronic medical record and the opening of our new state-of-the-art hospital dedicated exclusively to orthopaedic and plastic/reconstructive surgery."

Crystal Clinic is nationally renowned for its orthopaedic care, which was reflected in The Joint Commission surveyor's comments. Some of the highlights that were noted in the survey include:

Crystal Clinic staff certifications in orthopaedics are a testament to their expertise in delivering exceptional orthopaedic care.

The outstanding physician collaboration and coordination of care reinforces that as a physician-owned hospital system, Crystal Clinic's top priorities are clinical care, the patient experience and process improvement.

Crystal Clinic's utilization of nurse practitioners and pharmacists and their collaboration with the patient and surgeon isn't routinely seen in other programs across the nation, but has enriched Crystal Clinic's services.

"Certification from The Joint Commission is a rigorous process that ensures we provide our patients with best practice care," said Michelle Kern, B.S.N., R.N., NE-BC, who coordinates Crystal Clinic's Disease Specific Care Certification Program. "We value The Joint Commission for their in-depth review of our program that will help us continue to grow."

Joint Commission-Add 1

"There are several themes that emerged during our Joint Commission survey that truly differentiate Crystal Clinic from other orthopaedic providers," said Cholley. "Multidisciplinary collaboration throughout the care continuum is at the top. This Joint Commission survey showcased the teamwork, the specialty expertise of our staff and providers, and our patients' high satisfaction with the excellent care we provide."

To learn more about Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, visit CrystalClinic.com.

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified and fellowship-trained surgeons who perform on average more than 17,000 surgeries each year. With 13 locations throughout Northeast Ohio, including five Crystal Clinic QuickCare™ locations that provide immediate, walk-in care of sports and orthopaedic injuries, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is the only hospital in Ohio, and one of just four out of the 6,090 hospitals in the nation, to earn prestigious Joint Commission Certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. The hospital is ranked #1 in Ohio and in the top 20 of more than 6,000 U.S. hospitals for Major Orthopaedic Surgery (#17) and Joint Replacement Surgery (#13) by results-based CareChex/Quantros Analytics. Crystal Clinic has also earned a five-star rating in patient experience from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services – its highest rating. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries and provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures.

Media Contact:

Jill Wodtley, APR

330-351-0204

[email protected]

SOURCE Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center