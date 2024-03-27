CRYSTAL CLINIC ORTHOPAEDIC CENTER EARNS RECERTIFICATION IN DISEASE-SPECIFIC CARE FROM THE JOINT COMMISSION

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a rigorous review of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center's processes, programs and staff, the physician-owned hospital system was once again recertified in Disease Specific Care by The Joint Commission.

Crystal Clinic is one of just three hospitals, out of the 6,120 hospitals in the nation, to earn Joint Commission certifications in four major orthopaedic procedures: total hip, total knee and total shoulder replacements, and spinal fusion procedures. The Joint Commission is an independent, non-profit organization and the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.

"I am pleased to share that The Joint Commission surveyors were deeply impressed by the caliber of our team and the best practices we apply across the entire continuum of care," said Daniel J. Ferry, M.B.A., CHFP, Crystal Clinic's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The surveyors commented that our notable patient outcomes speak volumes about our dedication and expertise. This reinforces our commitment to providing nationally-renowned orthopaedic care and our positioning as a national Center of Excellence and destination for care."

After earning their accreditation award, health care organizations are eligible to display The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® – a widely recognized symbol of quality and patient safety.

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified/board-eligible surgeons, most with advanced fellowship credentials in their orthopaedic specialty, who collectively perform thousands of surgeries annually. With 17 locations throughout Northeast Ohio, including several Crystal Clinic QuickCareTM locations that provide immediate, walk-in care for sports and orthopaedic injuries, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is one of just three out of the 6,120 hospitals in the nation to receive The Joint Commission certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. Crystal Clinic hospital system is ranked #1 in Ohio and in the top 1% in the U.S. by CareChex/Quantros Analytic's objective review of all U.S. hospitals and health systems, with ratings for patient safety and overall medical excellence. Crystal Clinic has also earned the nation's highest five-star rating in patient experience from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries and provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures. Crystal Clinic's highly advanced, state-of-the-art surgical hospital is one of the only kind in the world devoted exclusively to orthopaedics and plastic/reconstructive care.

