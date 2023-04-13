CRYSTAL CLINIC ORTHOPAEDIC CENTER EXPANDS CLINIC IN WARREN

HAND AND UPPER EXTREMITY SURGEON HAIQIAO (TOM) JIAO, M.D., JOINS ORTHOPAEDIC SURGEONS

JAMES BRODELL, M.D.; MATTHEW LEVY, M.D.; AND BRAD PICHA, M.D. IN WARREN CLINIC

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Clinic orthopaedic surgeons James Brodell, M.D.; Matthew Levy, M.D.; and Brad Picha, M.D. are accepting patients at the physician-owned hospital system's Warren clinic, located at 2614 East Market Street. Now joining them in this clinic is hand and upper extremity surgeon Haiqiao (Tom) Jiao, M.D.

Dr. Jiao is a fellowship-trained, board-eligible hand and upper extremity surgeon specializing in conditions affecting the forearm to the fingertips. He is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. His special interests include arthritic conditions, hand fractures and tendon injuries.

The Warren clinic is one of Crystal Clinic's newest locations, following the transition of orthopaedic services from St. Vincent Charity Medical Center to Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center. As part of this transition, Drs. Brodell, Levy and Picha have joined Crystal Clinic and continue to see patients in Warren.

Dr. Brodell treats all types of orthopaedic injuries and conditions with expertise in sports medicine, arthritis, joint replacement and fracture care. He is board-certified in orthopaedic surgery. Dr. Levy is fellowship-trained in sports medicine and also has expertise in fracture care and joint replacement, particularly of the hip, knee and shoulder. He is board-certified in orthopaedic surgery. Dr. Picha is a fellowship-trained spine surgeon with expertise in the treatment of degenerative and traumatic spine conditions. He is board-certified in orthopaedic surgery and surgery of the spine.

"Crystal Clinic is nationally renowned for delivering unparalleled patient outcomes and is first in Ohio for orthopaedic care," said Daniel Ferry, M.B.A., Crystal Clinic President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we've expanded our regional footprint, the Warren clinic is an important part of this strategic growth. Along with providing convenient care to patients in Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties, as well as western Pennsylvania, our expansion into Warren furthers our reputation as a destination center for orthopaedic and musculoskeletal care."

For appointments in Warren, call 330-394-8181. To learn more or request an appointment online, visit CrystalClinic.com.

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified/board-eligible surgeons, most with advanced fellowship credentials in their orthopaedic specialty, who collectively perform thousands of surgeries annually. With 20 locations throughout Northeast Ohio, including several Crystal Clinic QuickCareTM locations that provide immediate, walk-in care for sports and orthopaedic injuries, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is one of just four out of the 6,093 hospitals in the nation and the only one in Ohio to receive The Joint Commission certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. Crystal Clinic hospital system is ranked #1 in Ohio and in the top 1% in the U.S. by CareChex/Quantros Analytic's objective review of all U.S. hospitals and health systems, with ratings for safety and overall medical excellence. Crystal Clinic has also earned the nation's highest five-star rating in patient experience from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries and provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures. Crystal Clinic's highly advanced, state-of-the-art surgical hospital is one of the only kind in the world devoted exclusively to orthopaedics and plastic/reconstructive care.

