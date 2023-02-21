CRYSTAL CLINIC ORTHOPAEDIC CENTER EXPANDS TO ASHTABULA

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center's regional expansion continues as the physician-owned hospital system, dedicated exclusively to orthopaedics and plastics/reconstructive care, now provides convenient access to patients in Ashtabula. The new Ashtabula clinic is located at 416 W. 27th St., the site of the former private practice of William Seeds, M.D.

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center's new Ashtabula clinic

"As we continue our growth and expand our regional footprint, we look forward to meeting the needs of families in Ashtabula and surrounding communities with our nationally-renowned orthopaedic care," said Daniel Ferry, Crystal Clinic President and Chief Executive Officer.

Crystal Clinic is ranked #1 in Ohio and in the top 1% in the U.S. by CareChex/Quantros Analytic's objective review of all U.S. hospitals and health systems. The Ashtabula clinic is Crystal Clinic's 18th outpatient clinic and the first in Ashtabula County, providing the full range of care for all types of orthopaedic injuries and conditions. D. Philip Stickney, M.D., a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon, is now seeing patients in Ashtabula along with physician assistant, Samantha Meabon, P.A.

Crystal Clinic's services also include physical and hand therapy, pain management, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and plastic surgery/reconstruction. Crystal Clinic's hospital system operates a dedicated outpatient surgery center and a new, award-winning inpatient hospital equipped with the latest advanced technologies and an environment designed to accelerate and support healing. Additionally, Crystal Clinic QuickCare, which provides immediate care of orthopaedic and sports injuries, is available at several regional locations.

"Our world-class physicians and professional medical staff draw patients from throughout Ohio and the country. This latest expansion furthers our reputation as a destination center for orthopaedic and musculoskeletal care," said Ferry. "We are very pleased to be able to offer more convenient care to families and patients in the larger Ashtabula area."

For appointments in Ashtabula, call 440-641-0004. To learn more or request an appointment online, visit CrystalClinic.com.

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified/board-eligible surgeons, most with advanced fellowship credentials in their orthopaedic specialty, who collectively perform thousands of surgeries annually. With 19 locations throughout Northeast Ohio, including several Crystal Clinic QuickCareTM locations that provide immediate, walk-in care for sports and orthopaedic injuries, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is one of just four out of the 6,093 hospitals in the nation and the only one in Ohio to receive The Joint Commission certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. Crystal Clinic hospital system is ranked #1 in Ohio and in the top 1% in the U.S. by CareChex/Quantros Analytic's objective review of all U.S. hospitals and health systems, with ratings for safety and overall medical excellence. Crystal Clinic has also earned the nation's highest five-star rating in patient experience from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries and provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures. Crystal Clinic's highly advanced, state-of-the-art surgical hospital is one of the only kind in the world devoted exclusively to orthopaedics and plastic/reconstructive care.

SOURCE Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center