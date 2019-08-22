Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center Expands to Broadview Heights

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its expansion throughout the region, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is opening a new office in Broadview Heights, located at 1 Eagle Valley Court, Suite 101. The orthopaedic, plastic and reconstructive clinic, which will be the hospital's first specialty clinic location in Cuyahoga County, will open on September 16.

"In reviewing potential sites for growth, Broadview Heights emerged as an ideal location for expanding our nationally renowned, comprehensive orthopaedic, plastic and reconstructive care," said Holli Cholley, RN, BSN, M.B.A., Chief Nursing and Operations Officer. "This location will enable us to provide convenient access to our patients throughout Cuyahoga County."

Outpatient services at the clinic include assessment, treatment and post-surgical care for the entire range of orthopaedic conditions, whether due to injury, overuse or degenerative disorders. The team of surgeons at the Broadview Heights location has expertise in diverse specialty areas including the foot and ankle, hand and upper extremities, hip, spine, shoulder and total joint replacement, as well as arthroscopic surgery, microsurgery, plastic surgery and reconstruction.

"Our experienced surgeons, who are fellowship-trained and board-certified, provide truly world-class orthopaedic and reconstructive care," said Cholley.

The Broadview Heights team includes orthopaedic surgeons John Biondi, M.D.; Erin Dean, M.D.; Jonathan Kase, M.D.; Jovan Laskovski, M.D.; Michael Magoline, M.D.; Mollie Manley, M.D.; Mark Musgrave, M.D.; Daniel Myer, M.D.; Jeffrey Noble, M.D.; William Scully, M.D.; Rafal Stachowicz, M.D.; and Rajiv Taliwal, M.D. Plastic and reconstructive surgery consults and post-surgical care are provided by Lewis Diulus III, M.D.

"We are committed to establishing a long-term presence in Broadview Heights and surrounding communities," said Cholley. "By the summer of 2021, we expect construction to be completed on a new, permanent clinic location, conveniently situated at I-77 and Rt. 82."

Along with the Broadview Heights facility, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is also breaking ground on the region's first state-of-the-art, orthopaedic specialty hospital. Scheduled to open in 2021, the new hospital will feature the most advanced technology and facilities available – expanding upon Crystal Clinic's leadership position and ability to provide specialty care across a wide range of orthopaedic and plastic/reconstructive medicine procedures.

To schedule an appointment in Broadview Heights, call 888-912-8011. For more information, visit www.crystalclinic.com.

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified and fellowship-trained surgeons who perform more than 15,500 surgeries each year. With locations throughout Northeast Ohio, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is one of only 13 hospitals in the nation, and the only one in Ohio, to earn Joint Commission certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder and spinal fusion procedures. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services awarded Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center its highest rating for Overall Hospital Quality. In ratings of America's Top-Quality Hospitals, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is among the Top 15 in the nation for major orthopaedic surgery, and rated #1 in Northeast Ohio for spinal surgery and joint replacement, according to the medical-specific CareChex National Quality Rating Database (Quantros Analytics).

