Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center Expands to Canton

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its expansion throughout the region, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is opening a new office in Canton, located at 4466 Fulton Drive NW. The orthopaedic, plastic and reconstructive clinic, which is the hospital's first specialty clinic location in Stark County, will open on September 16.

"We serve a growing patient base in Stark County, so our new clinic in Canton is an ideal location for delivering nationally renowned orthopaedic, plastic and reconstructive care," said Holli Cholley, RN, BSN, M.B.A., Chief Nursing and Operations Officer. "Patients in Stark and surrounding counties will now have convenient access to world-class care right in their own backyard."

Outpatient services at the new Canton clinic include assessment, treatment and post-surgical care for the entire range of orthopaedic conditions, whether due to injury, overuse or degenerative disorders. Plastic surgery services include assessment, treatment and post-surgical care for cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, as well as non-invasive cosmetic treatments for the skin, face and body.

The team of surgeons at the Canton location has expertise in diverse specialty areas including total joint replacement of the hip, shoulder, ankle and knee; comprehensive care of the hand, wrist, and spine; sports medicine; pediatric orthopaedics, as well as plastic and reconstructive surgery.

"Our experienced and skilled surgeons provide the highest level of orthopaedic and reconstructive care," said Cholley. "We are excited to bring this nationally renowned care to Stark County."

The Canton team includes orthopaedic surgeons John Biondi, M.D.; Douglas Ehrler, M.D.; Paul Fleissner, M.D.; James Kennedy, M.D.; Robert Kepley, M.D.; Nathan Monaco, M.D.; Curtis Noel, M.D.; Ryan Urchek, M.D.; Rafal Stachowicz, M.D.; and Rajiv Taliwal, M.D. Plastic and reconstructive surgery consults, treatment and post-surgical care are provided by Shayda Mirhaidari, M.D.

To schedule an appointment in Canton, call 888-990-0944. For more information, visit www.crystalclinic.com.

Along with expanding its clinic sites throughout the region, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is also breaking ground on the region's first state-of-the-art, orthopaedic specialty hospital.

Scheduled to open in 2021, the new hospital will feature the most advanced technology and facilities available – expanding upon Crystal Clinic's leadership position and ability to provide specialty care across a wide range of orthopaedic and plastic/reconstructive medicine procedures.

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified and fellowship-trained surgeons who perform more than 15,500 surgeries each year. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries. They provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures. With locations throughout Northeast Ohio, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is one of only 13 hospitals in the nation, and the only one in Ohio, to earn Joint Commission certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder and spinal fusion procedures. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services awarded Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center its highest rating for Overall Hospital Quality. In ratings of America's Top-Quality Hospitals, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is among the Top 15 in the nation for major orthopaedic surgery, and rated #1 in Northeast Ohio for spinal surgery and joint replacement, according to the medical-specific CareChex National Quality Rating Database (Quantros Analytics).

