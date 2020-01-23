Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center In Kent Is Expanding

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center's medical clinic in Kent, Ohio, is undergoing a major expansion that will more than double the size of the existing facility to accommodate new services, while enhancing existing services. The clinic will remain open throughout all phases of the construction process.

The medical clinic is located at 2007 State Route 59, near the northeast corner of Kent State University. Outpatient services available here include assessment, treatment and post-surgical care for the entire range of orthopaedic conditions, such as those due to injury, overuse or degenerative disorders.

Phase one of the expansion includes the construction of new additional exam rooms, as well as new areas for physical and occupational therapy. The additional space will also create a dedicated area to accommodate a new high-field mobile MRI, along with the clinic's digital imaging equipment.

"The new high-field MRI features a more open design and faster imaging to limit patient claustrophobia, which is common with closed MRI systems," said Holli Cholley, RN, BSN, M.B.A., Chief Nursing and Operations Officer. "It also yields higher quality images for more accurate diagnoses and enhanced treatment planning."

The team of surgeons at Crystal Clinic's Kent location provide general orthopaedic surgery as well as specialty orthopaedic care in diverse areas such as the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, elbow, shoulder, neck, spine, hip and knees, as well as sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, microsurgery, reconstructive surgery and total joint replacement. The team includes John Biondi, M.D.; Erin Dean, M.D.; Douglas Ehrler, M.D.; Matthew Kay, M.D.; Ronald Mineo, D.O.; Kyle Nelman, M.D.; William Pakan, M.D.; and Rajiv Taliwal, M.D.

Phase one of the expansion will be completed in the summer of 2020. Phase two, which is scheduled for completion in fall of 2020, will enable the Kent clinic to offer QuickCare – same-day, walk-in care without an appointment for orthopaedic and sports injuries.

"The expansion of our Kent clinic will provide a 'one-stop shop' for all our patients' orthopaedic and sports medicine needs," said Cholley. "This will ensure families in and beyond Portage County and surrounding communities have convenient access to our Nationally-Renowned Orthopaedic Care."

A physician-owned hospital system, Crystal Clinic continues to grow and expand to better serve patients from throughout the region with convenient access to its world-class care. In September 2019, Crystal Clinic opened new clinics in Broadview Heights and Canton. The organization has also broke ground on the region's first state-of-the-art, orthopaedic specialty hospital, which is scheduled to open in 2021. The new hospital will feature the most advanced technology and facilities available, while delivering on Crystal Clinic's mission of providing the highest quality orthopaedic, musculoskeletal and reconstructive care.

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeons who perform more than 17,000 surgeries each year. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries. They provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures. With locations throughout Northeast Ohio, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is one of only 13 hospitals in the nation, and the only one in Ohio, to earn Joint Commission certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder and spinal fusion procedures. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services awarded Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center its highest rating for Overall Hospital Quality. In ratings of America's Top-Quality Hospitals, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is among the Top 15 in the nation for major orthopaedic surgery, and rated #1 in Northeast Ohio for spinal surgery and joint replacement, according to the medical-specific CareChex National Quality Rating Database (Quantros Analytics).

