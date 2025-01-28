Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center Recognized as America's 100 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, a physician-owned hospital system, is one of only two hospitals in Ohio to be named to the 2025 list of America's 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement by Healthgrades. This is the 4th year in a row that Crystal Clinic has received this honor, which recognizes superior clinical outcomes in knee and hip replacement.

For 2025, Healthgrades also recognized Crystal Clinic with the Outpatient Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award™ for superior clinical outcomes in knee and hip replacement, back and neck surgery, and rotator cuff surgery. Additionally, Crystal Clinic has received a 5-star rating for total knee replacement from Healthgrades for the last 15 years, and a 5-star rating in spinal fusion surgery for 13 years in a row.

"At Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, we are singularly focused on providing the highest level of orthopaedic and reconstructive care," said Daniel Ferry, M.B.A., CHFP, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center. "Healthgrades' objective assessment of our clinical performance data demonstrates that we are consistently delivering exceptional, nationally-renowned care year after year, one patient at a time. We are honored to be listed among the very best hospitals for joint replacement."

Healthgrades assesses the performance of approximately 4,500 hospitals in clinical outcomes across 31 procedures and conditions. To be considered for an award in joint replacement, a hospital must be evaluated and categorized into one of three performance categories for both total knee replacement and hip replacement. From the list of Joint Replacement Excellence Award recipients, Healthgrades further identifies the top 100 hospitals for joint replacement.

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified/board-eligible surgeons, most with advanced fellowship credentials in their orthopaedic specialty, who collectively perform thousands of surgeries annually. As a national destination center of excellence, Crystal Clinic is a top 100 hospital in America, and is one of just three out of the 6,120 hospitals in the nation to receive The Joint Commission certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. Crystal Clinic hospital system is ranked #1 in Ohio and in the top 100 of U.S. hospitals by CareChex/Quantros Analytics' objective review of all U.S. hospitals and health systems. Crystal Clinic has also earned the nation's highest five-star rating in patient experience and overall hospital quality from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and America's 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement by Healthgrades. Crystal Clinic is based in Northeast Ohio with 17 clinic, hospital and surgery locations, including several Crystal Clinic QuickCare™ locations that provide immediate, walk-in care for sports and orthopaedic injuries. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries and provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures. Crystal Clinic's highly advanced, state-of-the-art surgical hospital is the only hospital devoted exclusively to orthopaedics and plastic/reconstructive care.

