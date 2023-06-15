CRYSTAL CLINIC ORTHOPAEDIC CENTER TEES UP PARTNERSHIP WITH THE PGA's KAULIG COMPANIES CHAMPIONSHIP GOLF TOURNAMENT

Crystal Clinic to Film Latest Television Commercial at the Tournament Featuring The Vindys, Alt-Rock Musical Artists from Youngstown, Ohio

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, a physician-owned hospital system, announces its sponsorship support for the PGA's 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship, an officially sanctioned PGA TOUR Champions event, which will be held July 12-16 at Firestone Country Club in Akron. This is the second year that Crystal Clinic will be featured as an event supporter.

One of the five major championships on the PGA TOUR Champions, this tournament annually draws thousands of spectators to see golf legends compete on Firestone Country Club's famed South Course. It is the 14th stop on the 2023 PGA TOUR Champions schedule and represents one of the largest of the season.

As an event sponsor, Crystal Clinic's volunteers, particularly the hospital system's physical therapists and pain management specialists, will be on hand to engage with attendees and answer questions. Attendees and spectators will have an opportunity to participate in Crystal Clinic's putting contest for a chance to win $100 gift certificates from Firestone Country Club's pro shop and other prizes.

"When patients come to Crystal Clinic for orthopaedic conditions, injuries, or pain, their top concerns are getting back to the activities they enjoy most or simply being able to lead an active, independent lifestyle," said Paul Fleissner, M.D., Chairman of the Board of Managers at Crystal Clinic and a pediatric orthopaedic surgeon. "Many of our patients have a passion for golf, so this is a perfect opportunity to align our nationally-renowned orthopaedic care with a major, international sporting event that's in our own backyard. We are thrilled to be back again this year as a sponsor and supporter of this major event and to have a larger presence right in the heart of the action."

"We are excited for the Kaulig Companies Championship this July that will feature an elevated fan experience," said Don Padgett, executive director of the Kaulig Companies Championship. "Thank you to Crystal Clinic for their involvement and support."

This year Crystal Clinic, in coordination with the tournament, will be filming a new television commercial during the event. The commercial will follow a couple enjoying an afternoon walk, engaging in the event, and even putting at Crystal Clinic's "Chat and Chill" display. Their day will culminate at The Vindys concert at the conclusion of tournament play on Saturday, July 15, as the band performs their most popular hits including "Classic." The Vindys are an alt-rock band from Youngstown that have been steadily building a national following. Their latest video for the song, "Bugs," is one of only eight music videos, out of thousands reviewed, to be selected and featured at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in June.

"There is so much talent to celebrate in northeast Ohio, so the Kaulig Companies Championship is a great opportunity to shine a national spotlight on our region," said Dr. Fleissner. "As we highlight our position as a national destination for orthopaedic and musculoskeletal care, this is a unique opportunity to work with renowned talent, such as The Vindys, all while supporting a premier sporting event."

For more event information or to purchase tickets, visit kauligchampionship.com.

To schedule a consultation or to learn more about Crystal Clinic, call 330-668-4040 or visit CrystalClinic.com.

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified/board-eligible surgeons, most with advanced fellowship credentials in their orthopaedic specialty, who collectively perform thousands of surgeries annually. With 20 locations throughout Northeast Ohio, including several Crystal Clinic QuickCare™ locations that provide immediate, walk-in care for sports and orthopaedic injuries, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is one of just four out of the 6,093 hospitals in the nation and the only one in Ohio to receive The Joint Commission certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. Crystal Clinic hospital system is ranked #1 in Ohio and in the top 1% in the U.S. by CareChex/Quantros Analytic's objective review of all U.S. hospitals and health systems, with ratings for safety and overall medical excellence. Crystal Clinic has also earned the nation's highest five-star rating in patient experience from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries and provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures. Crystal Clinic's highly advanced, state-of-the-art surgical hospital is one of the only kind in the world devoted exclusively to orthopaedics and plastic/reconstructive care.

About Kaulig Companies Championship

The Kaulig Companies Championship is one of five major championships contested annually on PGA TOUR Champions for eligible professionals age 50 and over. The 2023 tournament will be held the week of July 12-16 and will continue professional golf's 70-year tradition at Firestone Country Club. A field of 78 professionals will compete for one of the most prestigious Champions Tour titles and an exemption into the following year's PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

About PGA TOUR Champions

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 35 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour's mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com, on Facebook, on Twitter (@ChampionsTour), on Instagram (@pgatourchampions) and on TikTok (pgatourchampions).

All events are televised in the United States on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable-television partner of PGA TOUR Champions. Internationally, PGA TOUR Champions coverage is available in more than 170 countries and territories via 22 media partners.

