CRYSTAL CLINIC SPINE SURGEON BRAD PICHA, M.D., NOW IN ASHTABULA

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Clinic orthopaedic spine surgeon, Brad Picha, M.D., is now accepting patients at the physician-owned hospital system's Ashtabula clinic located at 416 W. 27th Street. Dr. Picha specializes in adult and pediatric spine surgery.

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center Spine Surgeon, Brad Picha, M.D.

A physician since 2006, Dr. Picha has expertise in the treatment of degenerative and traumatic conditions in all areas of the spine with specialization in minimally invasive techniques. He is also skilled in adult general orthopaedics and has published and presented extensively on a variety of orthopedic-related topics. He is board-certified in orthopaedic surgery and surgery of the spine, and is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. In addition to Ashtabula, Dr. Picha practices in Independence, Warren and Willoughby.

"Crystal Clinic is nationally renowned for delivering unparalleled patient outcomes, which is one of the reasons we are first in Ohio for orthopaedic care. With the addition of Dr. Picha to our new Ashtabula clinic, more patients will now have convenient access to our specialized care for injuries and conditions affecting the spine," said Daniel Ferry, Crystal Clinic President and Chief Executive Officer.

In the Ashtabula clinic, Dr. Picha joins Crystal Clinic orthopaedic surgeons, D. Philip Stickney, M.D. and John Krebs, M.D., and physician assistant, Samantha Meabon. The staff includes several former team members of orthopaedic surgeon William Seeds, M.D., who practiced in Ashtabula for many years.

"The Ashtabula community is an important part of our strategic growth. We are working directly with several employers as their preferred choice for their employees' orthopaedic care," said Ferry. "Through these direct-to-employer relationships, we are able to deliver the highest quality care at lower cost, often with no deductibles or co-pays for employees. More importantly, we're helping them recover faster, so they can get back to the activities they enjoy most as quickly as possible."

For appointments in Ashtabula, call 440-641-0004. To learn more, request an appointment online, or take a virtual tour of Crystal Clinics' award-winning hospital dedicated exclusively to orthopaedics and plastics/reconstructive surgery, visit CrystalClinic.com.

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified/board-eligible surgeons, most with advanced fellowship credentials in their orthopaedic specialty, who collectively perform thousands of surgeries annually. With 20 locations throughout Northeast Ohio, including several Crystal Clinic QuickCare™ locations that provide immediate, walk-in care for sports and orthopaedic injuries, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is one of just four out of the 6,093 hospitals in the nation and the only one in Ohio to receive The Joint Commission certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. Crystal Clinic hospital system is ranked #1 in Ohio and in the top 1% in the U.S. by CareChex/Quantros Analytic's objective review of all U.S. hospitals and health systems, with ratings for safety and overall medical excellence. Crystal Clinic has also earned the nation's highest five-star rating in patient experience from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries and provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures. Crystal Clinic's highly advanced, state-of-the-art surgical hospital is one of the only kind in the world devoted exclusively to orthopaedics and plastic/reconstructive care.

