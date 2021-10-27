Crystal Clinic's New Hospital Dedicated To Orthopaedic & Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery To Open On Nov. 1

The new Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center Hospital is located at 3557 Embassy Parkway in Fairlawn. The 165,000-square-foot hospital has three levels with 12 operating rooms and 60 private patient rooms. It replaces Crystal Clinic's inpatient and surgical space near downtown Akron. Along with orthopaedic surgery, reconstructive/plastic surgery, and inpatient post-surgical care, other services include physical therapy, diagnostic digital radiology imaging, and Crystal Clinic QuickCare TM for the immediate care of orthopaedic and sports injuries. The completion of this hospital represents the physician-owned hospital system's vision to serve as a national destination for orthopaedic, musculoskeletal and reconstructive care.

"This project is a culmination of years of planning to create a state-of-the-art hospital that combines the most advanced surgical technologies in a soothing and restful environment that promotes healing and enhances patient experience," said Holli Cholley, R.N., BSN, M.B.A., Chief Nursing and Operations Officer. "We are setting new standards in healthcare environmental design and leading-edge technologies, so we can continue to deliver our nationally-recognized surgical outcomes in a hospital that reflects this highest level of care."

The hospital's state-of-the-art operating rooms are equipped with advanced technologies to further enhance surgery success and post-surgical recovery. This includes Stryker's Mako System® for robotic-assisted knee and hip replacement surgery and the ExactechGPS Guided Personalized Surgery System® for computerized navigation with extreme precision and control in joint replacement.

The hospital's design incorporates elements from the hospitality industry, such as large windows to provide ample natural light, comfortable furnishings, modern design elements, and a warm color palette that create a calming and relaxing patient environment. Patient privacy and comfort are also enhanced. All patient rooms are private with private bathrooms and overlook a serene rooftop garden or the tree-lined, landscaped hospital grounds. A corridor lined with built-in benches on the inpatient floor encourages patients to get up and walk after surgery – one of the evidence-based practices Crystal Clinic has proven to enhance patient outcomes.

Other patient and visitor amenities include an outdoor lounge/waiting area and dining spaces, the Crystal Café, and abundant green space and landscaping using native plants, which enhance the hospital's park-like setting. Wall screens in waiting areas, while visually appealing, increase patient and family privacy. The public entrance and patient pick-up and drop-off area are easily accessible and covered to provide protection from the elements. Convenient parking is available on premise.

The project's architects were Hamel, Green & Abrahamson and IKM. Turner Construction managed all phases of construction.

Joining Dr. Fleissner, Ferry, Cholley and Gregg Zolton, Chief Information Officer, in the ceremonial ribbon cutting were William Roth, Mayor of the City of Fairlawn; Crystal Clinic board members, Ian Gradisar, M.D.; Carrie Diulus, M.D.; David Kay, M.D.; Kyle Nelman, M.D.; Curtis Noel, M.D.; Gary Pennington, M.D.; Derek Cody, M.D.; and Douglas Ehrler, M.D.; and Rajiv Taliwal, M.D., Chief of Staff.

"The opening of this new hospital represents a significant milestone for Crystal Clinic as the largest construction project in our history," said Ferry. "The hospital's patient-centered design, along with the expertise of our skilled surgeons and the outstanding clinical care of our dedicated staff of health care professionals, will ensure we continue to provide exceptional surgical outcomes and a patient experience that is second to none. Crystal Clinic continues to be stronger than ever, so that our patients can be stronger than ever too."

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified and fellowship-trained surgeons who perform more than 17,000 surgeries each year. With locations throughout Northeast Ohio, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is the only hospital in Ohio, and one of just 13 out of the more than 6,000 hospitals in the nation, to earn prestigious Joint Commission Certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. The hospital is ranked #1 in Ohio and in the top 20 of the more than 6,000 U.S. hospitals for Major Orthopaedic Surgery (#17) and Joint Replacement Surgery (#13) by CareChex/Quantros Analytics. Crystal Clinic has also earned a Five-Star Rating in Overall Quality from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services – its highest rating. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries and provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures.

