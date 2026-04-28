The world leader in crystalline lagoon technology introduces its smallest lagoon ever — a patented, sustainable amenity that delivers a true beach-life experience at a fraction of the cost of a conventional pool, directly competing with commercial swimming pools for the first time.

MIAMI, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Lagoons , the multinational water innovation company behind the world's top amenity, announced the launch of a new 5,400 sq ft Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons™ model, the smallest lagoon size the company has ever offered. For the first time, the Crystal Lagoons proprietary concept and technology is available at a footprint that directly competes with commercial swimming pools, giving real estate and hospitality developers a disruptive, sustainable alternative to traditional pools — one that transforms any project into a beach-life destination.

Crystal Lagoons Launches New 5,400 sq ft Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons™ Model, Marking the End of the Traditional Swimming Pool Era

The new 5,400 sq ft model joins the existing Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons™ portfolio of 0.25-acre to 1-acre standardized models that reduce design time, simplify permitting, and accelerate implementation — bringing iconic turquoise waters and white sand beaches to projects of virtually any size.

"Swimming pools are a thing of the past," said Jean Pierre Juanchich, Global Business Director at Crystal Lagoons. "For the first time ever, developers can access our patented lagoon technology at a size that fits the smallest projects — delivering everything a pool cannot: a true beach-lifestyle experience, at a fraction of the construction and maintenance costs. While pools are designed only for swimming, Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons™ models transform developments into destinations."

Key advantages over traditional pools:

Up to 4x less expensive to build

to build One-third the maintenance costs

3-month construction time vs. 6+ months for pools

vs. 6+ months for pools No machine room required

Not Just a Pool, a Destination

Unlike swimming pools, which offer only swimming in an artificial-looking setting, Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons™ models create a tropical paradise with white sand beaches, turquoise water, and a full suite of activities that activate every inch of the project: beach life, water sports, wet bars, promenades, weddings and events, and the brand's signature Lagoon Lounge innovation — an L-shaped shallow edge with submerged chairs that redefines how people experience life in the water.

For developers, the impact is measurable. Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons™ models generate unparalleled sales impact, increasing price premiums, sales velocity, and occupancy — making the technology accessible to boutique hotels, mid-rise residential developments, mixed-use projects, and communities that previously had no lagoon option.

About Crystal Lagoons

Crystal Lagoons is a multinational innovation company with sustainable technology for unlimited-size crystalline lagoons at low cost, using up to 100x less filtration energy than traditional pools, 33x less water than a golf course and 40% of a park the same size. With 1,000 projects in different stages in 60+ countries, Crystal Lagoons is bringing beach life anywhere in the world.

SOURCE Crystal Lagoons