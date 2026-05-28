The world leader in crystalline lagoon technology introduces its smallest size ever — a patented, sustainable amenity that delivers a true beach-life experience at a fraction of the cost of a conventional pool, directly competing with commercial swimming pools for the first time.

MIAMI, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Lagoons, the multinational water innovation company behind the world's top amenity, announced the launch of a new 500 m² Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons™ model, the smallest lagoon size the company has ever offered. For the first time, the Crystal Lagoons proprietary concept and technology is available at a footprint that directly competes with commercial pools, giving real estate and hospitality developers a disruptive, sustainable alternative to traditional pools — one that transforms any project into a beach-life destination.

Crystal Lagoons Launches New 500 m² Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons™ Model, Marking the End of the Commercial Swimming Pool Era

Unlike commercial pools, which still rely on painted concrete, large filtration systems, and oversized machine rooms, Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons™ use a proprietary building and operating technology. The system combines a liner solution that eliminates repainting and concrete repairs with ultrasonic flocculation technology that significantly reduces infrastructure requirements.

The new 500 m² model joins the existing Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons™ portfolio of 1000 m² to 4000 m² models that reduce design time, simplify permitting, and accelerate implementation.

"Swimming pools are a thing of the past," said Jean Pierre Juanchich, Global Business Director at Crystal Lagoons. "For the first time ever, developers can access our patented technology at a size that fits the smallest projects — delivering everything a pool cannot: a true beach-lifestyle experience, at a fraction of the construction and maintenance costs. While pools are designed mainly for swimming, Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons™ transform developments into destinations."

Key advantages over commercial pools:

A fraction of the construction and maintenance costs

3-month construction time

No machine room required

Differentiation and increased sales

Not Just a Pool, a Destination

Unlike swimming pools, which offer swimming in an artificial-looking setting, Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons™ create a tropical paradise with white-sand beaches, turquoise water, water sports, wet bars, events, and the brand's signature Lagoon Lounge innovation — an L-shaped shallow edge with submerged chairs that redefines how people experience water.

For developers, the impact is measurable. Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons™ generate unparalleled sales, increasing price premiums, velocity, and occupancy — making the technology accessible to boutique hotels, mid-rise residential developments, mixed-use projects, and communities that previously had no lagoon option.

About Crystal Lagoons

Crystal Lagoons is a multinational innovation company with sustainable technology for unlimited-size crystalline lagoons at low cost, using up to 100x less filtration energy than traditional pools, 33x less water than a golf course and 40% of a park the same size. With 1,000 projects in different stages in 60+ countries, Crystal Lagoons is bringing beach life anywhere in the world.

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