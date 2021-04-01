CSAA Insurance Group Partners with Opus IVS as the Diagnostic Partner of Choice

DETROIT, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSAA Insurance Group has announced Opus IVS, formerly known as Drew Technologies, as their preferred collision scanning solution for its Direct Repair Network. The Opus IVS DriveSafe and ScanSafe scanning solutions meet CSAA IG's approved billing – allowing shops to improve cycle time while performing pre-scan, post-scan, OE scanning, flash programming, and ADAS calibrations under terms reimbursable by the insurer. This will benefit the shop not only by improving reimbursement rates, but also by keeping more work in the shop that has previously been sent out for 3rd party repair.

"OPUS IVS is proud to be the CSAA IG preferred scanning solution for its Direct Repair Network. Our team has provided OE approved solutions to dealerships and independent repairers for over a decade. Our solutions help collision repair facilities ensure they have the capability for quick scanning, OE approved scanning, programming, and the diagnostic support needed to complete a quality repair – all coupled with the ability to easily document the results," said Brian Herron, President, Opus IVS. "The recent integration of our ScanSafe & DriveSafe products with CCC ONE®, the repair platform in use by thousands of collision repair shops, allows for the automatic transmission of diagnostic results and insurer invoices through the devices' 4G or WiFi connection. This connection helps us improve the workflow and the in-house capability for collision repairers to return vehicles to pre-accident condition as vehicle technology continues to evolve."

Opus IVS has over 50 in-house software engineers assisting in the development of proprietary industry leading diagnostic technology with over 10 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, and ADAS calibrations. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific master technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures, and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. "Our live repair guidance and remote programming experts give customers what they need to perform complex repairs on high-tech vehicles. We are excited to help lead the collision repair industry into the future of diagnosing, calibrating, and programming advanced vehicles," notes Herron.

"CSAA Insurance Group is excited to partner with Opus IVS to help our Direct Repair Network facilities best serve our customers," said Dan Tessadri, Manager of Physical Damage Vendor, CSAA Insurance Group. "We are committed to helping our customers prevent, prepare for and recover from life's uncertainties, and partner with organizations that focus on alignment with OEM requirements, and place high expectations on customer safety and satisfaction."

To learn more about the Opus IVS collision scanning solutions, please visit https://www.opusivs.com/csaa-drn

More on Opus IVS

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and fast. Opus IVS has in-house engineering and develops OEM endorsed diagnostic tools that are delivered to the aftermarket with comprehensive support and services. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group. Opus Group has approximately 2,600 employees, has 34 offices globally, and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

About CSAA Insurance Group

CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA Insurer, offers automobile, homeowners and other personal lines of insurance to AAA Members through AAA clubs in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 1914, the company has been rated "A" or better by AM Best for more than 90 years, and is one of the top personal lines property casualty insurance groups in the United States, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. The company has been repeatedly named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in America by Points of Light. More information is available at http://csaa-insurance.aaa.com and on social media (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram).

