CSA's East Bay Surgery Center and Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center Add U.S. News & World Report's "Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" to Their Growing List of National Honors

AVON, Conn., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- East Bay Surgery Center and Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center have each earned a coveted spot on U.S. News & World Report's 2026 Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers list, further cementing their standing as two of the nation's premier ambulatory surgical facilities. Both centers are operated and jointly owned by Constitution Surgery Alliance (CSA), a leading national developer and operator of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and community physicians.

East Bay Surgery Center, an AAAHC-accredited facility in Swansea, Massachusetts, was recognized in the Best Ophthalmology category for a third consecutive year. Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center (OASC), an AAAHC-accredited facility in Rocky Hill, Connecticut, was recognized in the Best Orthopedic category.

U.S. News & World Report's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers ratings offer Americans data-driven insights to inform their choices for quality outpatient surgical care. Thousands of surgery centers nationwide across specialty areas are evaluated on objective measures of patient outcomes, including how successfully they avoided complications, emergency room visits, unplanned hospitalizations, and other adverse results. In 2026, U.S. News & World Report evaluated 4,421 ASCs nationwide; only 911 (21%) earned a "Best" designation, placing these CSA-affiliated centers among the top performers in their respective specialties.

These latest honors from U.S. News & World Report build upon an already impressive track record for both surgery centers. Notably, East Bay Surgery Center and Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center were also named "Top Ambulatory Surgery Centers" by The Leapfrog Group in 2025, one of the industry's most respected recognitions for quality and patient safety. Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center has achieved Leapfrog Top ASC status for three consecutive years (2023–2025), underscoring its sustained commitment to clinical excellence and patient safety.

"We are incredibly proud to see East Bay and OASC continue to stack up national recognitions year after year," said CSA CEO Kris Mineau. "These awards reflect the extraordinary dedication of our physician partners and staff, who show up every day focused on delivering the safest, highest-quality care for their patients. Earning recognition from both U.S. News & World Report and The Leapfrog Group in the same year is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the culture of excellence these teams have built."

"As more complex procedures move into surgery centers, patients need a reliable way to evaluate their options," said Ben Harder, Chief of Health Analysis and managing editor at U.S. News & World Report. "U.S. News' ratings are designed to give consumers peace of mind by highlighting the centers that consistently provide the highest level of care, from the moment a patient checks in to their successful recovery at home."

About Constitution Surgery Alliance

Constitution Surgery Alliance (CSA) is a leading developer and operator of outpatient surgery centers. Since 1998, CSA has developed 27 ambulatory surgery centers in joint ventures with health systems and physicians. CSA-partnered surgery centers have won the prestigious Leapfrog Group "Top ASC" designation, the most competitive award that ASCs can receive for patient safety and clinical quality, 17 times. In 2025, CSA secured a strategic investment from Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, a leading private equity firm specializing in healthcare and technology investments. For more information about East Bay Surgery Center, Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center, or other CSA award-winning ASCs, please visit www.CSAsurgery.com.

SOURCE Constitution Surgery Alliance