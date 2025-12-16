The Surgery Center of Rhode Island Recognized as Leapfrog Top Ambulatory Surgery Center for Third Consecutive Year

AVON, Conn., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, The Surgery Center of Rhode Island (SCRI) has earned national recognition as a Leapfrog "Top Ambulatory Surgery Center," a distinction awarded to just 37 centers nationwide in 2025.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent oversight organization widely regarded as the most rigorous evaluator of healthcare safety and quality in the nation. Leapfrog assesses the safety and quality of ASCs based on national, evidence-based measures. Surgery centers named to the "Top ASC" list are recognized for exceptional clinical outcomes, adherence to best practices aimed at preventing patient harm, and high performance across patient satisfaction metrics.

Located in Warwick, Rhode Island, SCRI opened in 2008 through a partnership with Constitution Surgery Alliance (CSA) and 35 surgeons specializing in ear, nose, throat, and ophthalmology procedures. Since then, SCRI has built a reputation for world-class outpatient surgical care in a state-of-the-art environment.

"Receiving this honor three years in a row reflects the incredible dedication of our entire team," said Brian Duff, MD, SCRI Co-Medical Director, Otolaryngology. "Every day, our focus is on delivering the safest, highest-quality care for every patient. Every patient deserves care that is not only safe, but exceptional."

"It's a privilege to work with such a skilled and compassionate group of professionals," added Phillip Rizzuto, MD, SCRI Co-Medical Director, Ophthalmology. "Our commitment to innovation and precision continues to raise the bar for outpatient surgery and ensures patients receive the best possible surgical outcomes."

Since the inception of The Leapfrog Group's "Top ASC" designation in 2022, nine different CSA-affiliated surgery centers have earned this award 17 times. "SCRI being recognized by Leapfrog three years running is a testament to our surgeons' and staff's unwavering dedication," said CSA Chief Clinical Officer Nicole Vit. "We're proud to deliver exceptional care while prioritizing safety for every patient we serve."

About Constitution Surgery Alliance

CSA is a leading operator of outpatient surgery centers. Over the past 26 years, CSA has developed 27 surgery centers, including 15 health system joint ventures, and has partnered with more than 500 surgeons and physicians. CSA's surgery centers complete more than 90,000 surgical cases each year. CSA partnered surgery centers have won the prestigious Leapfrog Group "Top ASC" designation seventeen times, the most competitive award that ASCs can receive for patient safety and clinical quality. In 2025, CSA secured a strategic investment from Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, a leading private equity firm specializing in healthcare and technology investments. For more information about The Surgery Center of Rhode Island or our award-winning ASCs, please visit www.CSAsurgery.com

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American healthcare, so consumers make informed decisions about their health and access safe, high-value care. For more information, please visit www.leapfroggroup.org

SOURCE Constitution Surgery Alliance