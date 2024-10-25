CSC Awarded Grand Prix Plaza Contract in Las Vegas

News provided by

Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC)

Oct 25, 2024, 17:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSC (Contemporary Services Corporation), the Leader in Crowd Management, is proud to announce a newly signed three-year agreement with Grand Prix Plaza. Under this agreement, CSC will oversee 24/7 Plaza Security Operations & Plaza Event Security Services.

The security operations will be conducted under the expert guidance of Mark Reddon, Director of Security at Grand Prix Plaza. CSC's comprehensive security services will include around-the-clock plaza monitoring, event security management, and the implementation of best-in-class security protocols.

"We are thrilled to partner with Grand Prix Plaza to ensure a safe and secure environment for all their guests," said Jay Purves, Vice President – CSC Nevada. "Our team is committed to delivering top-tier security services that align with the high standards of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc."

Grand Prix Plaza is a premier destination in Las Vegas, known for hosting private events and providing an exceptional experience to visitors from around the globe. The 39-acre property houses the state-of-the-art Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building and is home of the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX. This agreement underscores CSC's reputation as a trusted security partner in the industry, capable of handling the unique challenges of securing large, dynamic venues & events.

CSC's commitment to safety, professionalism, and excellence will play a crucial role in supporting Grand Prix Plaza's operations, helping to maintain the venue's status as a safe and enjoyable environment for all attendees.

About Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC):
Established in 1967, CSC stands as the global leader in crowd management and event security. With a distinguished client base, spanning stadiums, arenas, theaters, universities, convention centers, and professional sports leagues, CSC boasts a rich history of servicing prestigious events worldwide, including Formula One, 31 Super Bowls, 10 Olympic Games, 5 Presidential Inaugurations, 4 Papal visits, and 2 FIFA World Cups. Operating from over 45 branch locations across the United States, CSC continues its tradition of excellence in event management. PILB #162

Media Contact:
[email protected] 

SOURCE Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC)

