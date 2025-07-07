CSD Ghana Goes Live with Montran's Integrated Post-Trade Infrastructure Platform

ACCRA, Ghana, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Securities Depository (GH) Limited (CSD Ghana), Ghana's leading post-trade institution, has officially gone live with Montran's next-generation Central Securities Depository (CSD) solution, marking a significant milestone in the modernization of Ghana's financial market infrastructure.

The new platform—now fully operational—unifies CSD Ghana's core post-trade services, including depository, settlement, registrar, and auction management, under a single robust and scalable system. This implementation enables seamless interaction with key stakeholders across the financial ecosystem, including the RTGS, Ghana Stock Exchange, Bloomberg, and GHIPSS, significantly enhancing efficiency, security, and interoperability.

"This go-live represents a strategic leap forward for Ghana's capital markets," said Joseph Oko Lartey, Chief Executive Officer of CSD Ghana. "The ability to offer real-time, integrated, and secure services not only benefits our local stakeholders but also strengthens our global competitiveness. We are proud to collaborate with Montran in delivering this transformation."

The new system replaces legacy infrastructure that had become increasingly fragmented and operationally limiting. With Montran's advanced architecture, CSD Ghana now delivers faster settlement cycles, improved liquidity management, and increased resilience to operational risks. The system also reinforces regulatory alignment and positions the institution to support new asset classes and services in the years ahead.

A key innovation in this go-live is the launch of CSD Ghana's new Investor Portal, which allows real-time access to investor portfolio data and instant onboarding of new accounts. This feature significantly enhances the user experience and enables more inclusive market participation.

"Going live with CSD Ghana is a significant milestone for Montran," said Miguel Espinoza, Head of Capital Markets at Montran. "Our shared vision of financial modernization is now a reality. This infrastructure empowers Ghana's capital markets with the agility, security, and transparency needed to thrive in a fast-evolving landscape."

This implementation reinforces CSD Ghana's role as a regional leader in post-trade services and a driving force in Africa's financial market evolution.

About Montran

Montran is the leading provider of Payment and Capital Market Infrastructure solutions, servicing the world's foremost financial institutions with mission-critical installations and operations in over 90 countries. Discover more at www.montran.com.

About Central Securities Depository (GH) Limited

Central Securities Depository (GH) Limited is Ghana's principal post-trade institution, providing depository, settlement, registrar, and auction services. As a key pillar of the country's financial infrastructure, CSD Ghana is committed to transparency, efficiency, and the long-term development of Ghana's capital markets.