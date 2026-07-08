CSG Government Solutions Named One of The Top Consulting Firms of 2026 by The Consulting Report

CHICAGO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in state government program modernization, has been named by The Consulting Report as one of The Top Consulting Firms of 2026. This is the fourth time CSG has received this recognition.

The Consulting Report completed a methodical review of consulting firms around the globe that have demonstrated success in serving corporate, government, and other organizations. The awarded firms were evaluated based on their core capabilities, market position, recent strategic updates, and verifiable client impact.

As one of the Top Consulting Firms, CSG is recognized for providing project-related services that help state government clients implement modern systems for the benefit of everyone who depends on public services. CSG's reputation has been built on a strong company culture and workforce of talented consultants, as well as CSG Tech, an internal organization that provides employees and clients with industry-leading research, training, and automated tools that maximize the productivity and quality of CSG's project teams.

"CSG is proud to again be recognized as one of the Top Consulting Firms by The Consulting Report," says John Walsworth, CSG's Chief Executive Officer. "This award reflects the dedication of our team members who apply their skills and expertise each day to improving public services systems across the country."

About CSG Government Solutions:

CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm that helps state agencies manage complex projects to modernize the information technology and organizational processes of large government programs. Since 1997, CSG has helped states across the U.S. enhance their capabilities and achieve efficiencies in wide-ranging government enterprises. For more information, visit www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CSG Government Solutions, Inc.