CSG Government Solutions Sponsors the 2026 Corrections Technology Association Annual Technology Summit

CHICAGO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it is a sponsor of the 2026 Corrections Technology Association (CTA) Annual Technology Summit held July 26-29 in Aurora, Colorado.

CTA is a public, non-profit network of professionals actively involved in leveraging technology in the field of Corrections. The CTA Annual Technology Summit is a national conference for state, local, federal, and private sector professionals to exchange ideas related to the use of technology in Corrections programs and encourage collaboration and data sharing across states.

"CSG appreciates the important work that CTA is doing to support technology innovation in Corrections," says Robin Dufresne, CSG's Executive Vice President. "CSG's team of government IT systems and Corrections program experts look forward to connecting with industry colleagues at the CTA Annual Technology Summit to discuss key initiatives and share best practices and lessons learned from our Corrections engagements."

About CSG Government Solutions:

CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm that helps state agencies manage complex projects to modernize the information technology and organizational processes of large government programs. Since 1997, CSG has helped states across the U.S. enhance their capabilities and achieve efficiencies in wide-ranging government enterprises. For more information, visit www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CSG Government Solutions, Inc.