CSS Federal Achieves Re-certification for ISO and CMMI Quality Certifications

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CSS Federal is pleased to announce it achieved re-certification for ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for its Quality Management System.

International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 is the most updated standard of its kind and focuses on quality management systems and performance. It assists companies in developing a management system that aligns quality with their wider business strategy. A focus on risk-based thinking and accountability in all organizational processes helps improve communications, efficiency, and implementation of continuous improvement.

ISO/International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 27001:2013 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system within the context of the organization. It also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks tailored to the needs of the organization. The requirements set out in ISO/IEC 27001:2013 are generic and are intended to be applicable to all organizations, regardless of type, size, or nature.

In addition, CSS Federal successfully underwent the re-appraisal process to receive a Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level 3 rating for Development Version 1.3. CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance. This re-appraisal was conducted across CSS Federal's Project Management and Systems Engineering consulting services and represents the second consecutive appraisal at Maturity Level 3 for CSS.

"It was a major goal for CSS Federal to maintain our ISO and CMMI certifications," said Mr. Hetel Patel, CEO. "Quality Management and information security have always been important to us, so we take pride in offering these standards to our customers."

About CSS Federal

CSS Federal was founded in 2011 as an 8(a) Small Business that provides Cybersecurity, Program Management, Finance, Health IT, Cloud, and other technology services. Our goal is to transform the way government develops, delivers, and secures digital services. We help organizations accomplish their mission through Agile approaches, Human-Centered Design, and a culture of collaboration – using modern and secure technologies, with an emphasis on continuous improvement. CSS Federal currently supports mission critical programs for federal agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Export-Import Bank of the U.S. (EXIM), and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

