CSS Federal Wins Contract in Support of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSS Federal, was awarded a contract with the FAA for Information Security and Privacy (IS&P) Governance Support Services. For this contract, we strategically selected Tantus Technologies, Inc. and Compass Federal Consulting, LLC., to form Team CSS, to reinforce our depth of security expertise and provide FAA with a proven team.

"We are so thankful to have the opportunity to support the FAA which allows us to continue to transform the way our customers develop, deliver, and secure digital services. Our support of the IS&P Governance Division enables us to provide Security Architecture, ISSO support, Intake, Security and Privacy Policy, Technical Writing, General Support, Cloud Support, and Emergency Management. Team CSS has worked together for over twelve years supporting several Federal Agencies' Information Security Programs and we are excited to continue this partnership in support of FAA," said Hetel Patel, CSS Federal's CEO.

About CSS Federal

CSS Federal is an SBA-certified Small Disadvantaged Business that leads in providing comprehensive technology services. Our expertise spans various domains, including Cybersecurity, Business Intelligence and Data Management, Data Analytics, Cloud, Integration and Application Development, Web Applications Support, Program Management, Finance, Health IT, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), among others. We are committed to transforming the way government develops, delivers, and secures digital services, ensuring efficiency, innovation, and robust security measures. As a testament to our commitment to excellence, CSS Federal has achieved the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) ML 3 appraisal and holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certifications. CSS Federal supports mission critical programs for Federal agencies including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), National Institutes of Health (NIH), U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), and the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM).

