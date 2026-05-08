CSTS Enterprises Announces In-depth Collaboration with Brand Architects and MADEONE Corp to Stage WATERBOMB® in Seoul this July, With Global Expansion Plans

HONG KONG, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSTS Enterprises today announced a landmark strategic collaboration with Brand Architects and MADEONE Corp. to stage WATERBOMB®, the globally renowned water‑themed music festival, in Seoul, South Korea this July. The collaboration establishes the foundation for the next phase of WATERBOMB's international growth, with future editions planned in Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong SAR and the United States.

L to R: Joon-Young Lim – CEO, Brand Architects; Ick-Soo Han – CEO, MADEONE Corp; Abel Zhao – CEO, CSTS Enterprises

The collaboration brings together CSTS Enterprises' content development and global hospitality expertise with Brand Architects' creative and market insight, and MADEONE Corp's proven track record in large‑scale festival production and IP as both owner of the WATERBOMB brand and operator in Seoul. Together, the partners aim to deliver the WATERBOMB experience to audiences worldwide, featuring performances from top‑tier K-pop artists, immersive water production, and the high‑energy atmosphere that has made the festival one of Korea's most distinctive live entertainment properties.

Staging the next chapter of WATERBOMB in Seoul this July builds on the festival's established success in Korea, where it has grown into a flagship summer event with multiple sold‑out editions, serving both as a continuation of this momentum and the starting point of a broader international journey where CSTS will play a leading role.

"Partnering with Brand Architects and MADEONE represents a significant step in CSTS's global live entertainment strategy," said Abel Zhao, CEO and Executive Director, CSTS Enterprises. "Staging the next chapter of WATERBOMB in Seoul this July and building a pathway toward expansion into Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong SAR and the U.S. reflects our ambition to scale iconic experiential IP across borders."

Brand Architects CEO, Joon-Young Lim, commented: "WATERBOMB is a defining cultural IP with strong roots in Korea. Working with CSTS and MADEONE allows us to elevate the Seoul experience while thoughtfully adapting the festival for new international audiences."

Ick-Soo Han, CEO of MADEONE Corp., added: "WATERBOMB has grown into one of Korea's most distinctive festival IPs, and we are excited to enter this next phase together with CSTS as a long‑term strategic partner. Starting with Seoul edition this July, and building towards Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong SAR and the U.S., this partnership opens a meaningful pathway to share the WATERBOMB experience with audiences around the world."

Additional details regarding event programming, artist line‑ups, hospitality, ticketing information, and future international editions will be announced in coming months.

About CSTS Enterprises

CSTS Enterprises is a content and IP-driven integrated media, entertainment, sports, and travel technology group. At its core, the company creates unique, high-impact content and leverages world-class intellectual properties to connect global opportunities with local and regional audiences. CSTS partners with leading international IPs and premier sporting and entertainment events, including FIFA World Cup and Formula 1 to deliver authentic, compelling experiences.

CSTS brings together experiential tourism, integrated marketing, data and technology to create connected, end-to-end experiences. By combining industry expertise with smart digital capabilities, the company helps simplify travel, improve efficiency and deliver brand impact. With a collaborative and forward-looking approach, CSTS supports clients in navigating an increasingly dynamic global business landscape, turning complex challenges into seamless, scalable solutions.

For more information, visit us at csts-enterprises.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Brand Architects

Based in Seoul, South Korea, BrandArchitects is a premier brand consultancy and creative agency dedicated to crafting compelling brand identities that drive business growth. Specializing in strategic brand development, digital innovation, and comprehensive marketing solutions, the company works with both local and international clients to build lasting market presence. Combining data-driven strategy with creative excellence, BrandArchitects.co.kr transforms visions into influential market realities. For more information, visit www.brandarchitects.co.kr.

About MADEONE Corp.

MADEONE Corp. is a Seoul-based creative production house and entertainment agency specializing in the development and execution of leading festival experiences. Guided by the philosophy, "If our hearts don't beat, we cannot thrill anyone," MADEONE has redefined the music festival landscape through its flagship brand, WATERBOMB®, integrating music, performance, and audience participation into a new entertainment paradigm. In addition to festival production, the company provides theatrical services and manages talent in the arts and entertainment. MADEONE continues to expand its global footprint through international editions of its high-energy events.

About WATERBOMB®

WATERBOMB® is an iconic summer music festival founded in 2015, and a global IP owned and produced by Seoul‑based entertainment firm MADEONE Corp.

A pioneer of immersive summer entertainment, it redefines the festival paradigm by blending electrifying K‑pop, hip‑hop, and EDM performances with signature water‑themed experiences—including massive water cannons and interactive water battles—uniting artists and fans in one high‑energy celebration.

Past performing artists have included A-list talents such as BLACKPINK, aespa's Karina, Kwon Eun‑bi, Sunmi, BIBI and Rain.

For more information, please visit the official website at www.waterbombfestival.com.

Media Contact:

Wicky Yu, CSTS Enterprises

[email protected]

+852 2122 8545

SOURCE CSTS Enterprises