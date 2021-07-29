CTA Announces New NFT and Digital Assets Program for CES 2022

ARLINGTON, Va., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced CES® 2022, the world's most influential technology event, will feature a new program for the growing digital assets industry, with a focus on non-fungible tokens (NFTs), initial coin offerings (ICOs) and other blockchain-based technologies and businesses. The new initiative will include digital asset exhibits, as well as conference programming highlighting the rise of NFTs and the market's future. CES heads back to Las Vegas Jan. 5-8, 2022, with Media Days taking place Jan. 3-4, 2022.

"NFTs represent a dynamic fusion of technology and digital media," said Karen Chupka, EVP, CES, CTA. "The digital assets ecosystem is primed for significant growth in 2022 and beyond. CES will feature this new industry and explain how digital art is displayed, shared and enjoyed."

While blockchain-based technologies, currencies and businesses began emerging over the last decade, the past year has seen an explosion of advancements and consumer applications. From the growth of Bitcoin, Etherium and other cryptocurrencies, to the success of NFT platforms such as Nifty Gateway and NBA Top Shot and the exciting revolutions in the ticketing and fine arts industries.

Digital asset exhibits and conference programming will be hosted at the ARIA, as part of C Space, the home for the marketing, advertising, media and entertainment community at CES. A comprehensive conference program will feature industry leaders and innovators who will demystify the NFT market, explain how tech disrupted the art market, highlight the latest creator currencies and more. In the coming months, CTA will make additional announcements on the digital asset exhibits and conference programming at CES 2022.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022 will convene the tech industry in-person and digitally, giving a global audience access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates. For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2022 will provide an opportunity for companies from around the world, both large and small, to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. The new NFT initiative is being supported by UTA, a partner of CTA. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates and the media page for all press resources.

About CES

CES® is the most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2022 will take place in person in Las Vegas, and digitally, Jan. 5-8, 2022. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social .

About Consumer Technology Association

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech . Follow us @CTAtech .

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association

Related Links

www.ce.org

