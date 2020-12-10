CTA Announces Official Media Day Schedule for All-Digital CES 2021

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced the official lineup for CES® 2021 Media Day on Jan. 11, 2021, featuring a full schedule of press conferences. Top exhibitors will break news to a media-only audience, just as they would normally do at CES Media Days in Las Vegas. Following Media Day programming, CES 2021 will kick off with a keynote by Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. The keynote will be available to all registered CES attendees.

Media Day will be the opportunity to hear the latest breaking news, product launches and technology trends from the world's leading tech brands. Exhibitors include:

• Bosch • Mercedes-Benz • Canon • OMRON Healthcare • Caterpillar • Panasonic • HERE Technologies • Philips • Hisense • Samsung Electronics • Indy Autonomous Challenge from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway • Schneider Electric • Intel/Mobileye • Skyworth • Kohler • Sony • LG Electronics • Taiwan Tech Arena • Magna International • TCL

Additional exhibitors may be added to the Media Day schedule in the coming weeks.

In addition to a full day of press conferences, media can view CTA's anticipated annual presentation – Tech Trends to Watch. This media exclusive session, at 3 PM EST on Jan. 11, will highlight the latest research and preview the tech trends to watch during CES and throughout 2021.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL MEDIA DAY SCHEDULE

Open exclusively to registered CES media, Media Day programming will take place Jan. 11, from 7 AM to 6 PM EST. The CES 2021 digital venue will open to registered media at 6:30 AM EST on Jan. 11. All registered attendees can access the digital venue at 6 PM EST for the Verizon keynote at 6:30 PM EST.

Registered media can watch the press conferences live during Media Day. Media can access any press conference they may have missed on demand following the conclusion of the press conference. The content will also be accessible on demand through Feb. 15, 2021. All registered CES attendees can view Media Day programming available on demand when the digital venue opens to all attendees for the Verizon keynote.

Registration is open for media. Media will be prompted to create a profile during registration. Once a profile is created, media will be given a unique username to log into the digital venue to complete their registration. The last day for complimentary media registration will be Jan. 8, 2021. Note: Following Jan. 8, media will only be able to register as paid attendees at $499 and will not have access to Media Day.

Prior to CES, registered media can sign into the digital venue and use the scheduling tools to begin building a personal agenda for CES 2021, engage in messaging and start scheduling meetings. Media can add Media Day press conferences to a personal agenda directly from the schedule and visit an exhibitor's Media Day page to request a meeting.

CES 2021 will take place Jan. 11-14.

Jan. 11 : Exclusive media-only access to Media Day press conferences.

: Exclusive media-only access to Media Day press conferences. Jan. 12-13 : Exhibitor showcase and conference programming.

: Exhibitor showcase and conference programming. Jan. 14 : CES Partner Programming.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2021 will be an all-digital experience connecting exhibitors, customers, thought leaders and media from around the world. CES 2021 will allow participants to hear from technology innovators, see cutting-edge technologies and the latest product launches, and engage with global brands and startups from around the world. For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2021 will provide an engaging platform for companies large and small to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2021 updates and the media page for all press resources.

