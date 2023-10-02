CTA Construction Celebrates Swampscott Consolidated Elementary School Construction Progress

News provided by

CTA Construction Managers LLC

02 Oct, 2023, 18:00 ET

Swampscott Elementary School is the 45th CTA Construction Managers school project in Massachusetts.

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swampscott elementary school students signed the steel beam used in the ceremonial topping off ceremony for the school earlier this summer. The topping off ceremony is a construction tradition typically held when the final structural beam is put in place, completing the building's frame. The ceremony dates back to 700 A.D. when Scandinavians topped newly completed structures with sheathes of grain. This was a tribute to Odin's Horse, Sleipnir. It was believed that Odin would bestow good luck on the future occupants of the building because of this offering.

Continue Reading
CTA Construction Celebrates Swampscott Consolidated Elementary School Construction Progress
CTA Construction Celebrates Swampscott Consolidated Elementary School Construction Progress

CTA Construction Managers LLC. was awarded the contract in November 2022 to build the 154,000 square foot new elementary school building. The building will accommodate up to 900 students in grades K-4. CTA staff members joined the school building committee, members of the community, construction crew members, and school district staff for the ceremony.

"Site work for installation of geothermal wells has begun. Roof installation is ongoing along with interior construction, including framing, and the mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection rough. The exterior masonry has also commenced," said Pat Tompkins, Principal of CTA Construction Managers.

"Construction is on track to be completed on-time for the 2024 school year," said Paul Kalous, Program Director from Hill International, the owner's project management firm. "Metal windows, curtainwall, and storefront installation will begin soon," he continued.
This will be CTA Construction's 45th school project in Massachusetts.

About CTA Construction Managers LLC

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction's portfolio of projects total over $1.5 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $100,000,000 in contracts to certified small, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit: https://ctaconstruction.com/

Press Contact

Cori DiDonato
CTA Construction
8662768981
https://ctaconstruction.com/

SOURCE CTA Construction Managers LLC

Also from this source

CTA Construction Managers Celebrates Completion of Ashland Public Safety Building

CTA Construction Managers Selected to Build Stoughton Fire Station

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.