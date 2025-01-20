CTA Construction Managers recently completed the town of Stoughton's new 25,145 square-foot fire station

STOUGHTON, Mass., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CTA Construction Managers celebrates the grand opening of the town of Stoughton's new state-of-the-art fire station, a 25,145-square-foot, two-story facility designed to enhance public safety services and accommodate the growing needs of the community. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held earlier this year, with local officials, project partners, and community members in attendance.

CTA Construction Celebrates the Grand Opening of Stoughton’s New Fire Station

The modern fire station, located on Prospect Street, was designed by Dore & Whittier and constructed by CTA Construction Managers. "The facility features enhanced operational spaces, updated technology, and improved accommodation for first responders, enabling the Stoughton Fire Department to better serve residents," said Donald Walter, lead architect and Principal at Dore + Whittier.

"This new facility represents our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community," said Fire Chief Michael Carroll. "We are excited to begin operating from a station designed to meet the current and future needs of Stoughton."

The previous Fire Station 1, built in 1926 will now undergo a complete gut renovation project to repurpose the building as the Fire Department headquarters, which will house Fire Department Command Staff & Administration, Public Health offices, meeting rooms, and training center.

Designed to support the health, safety, and operational readiness of Stoughton's firefighters and EMS providers, the new Fire Station 1 enables a modified operational model to enhance emergency response capabilities for the Town.

The new facility features five double-deep apparatus bays, an oversized attached maintenance bay, dorms for 8-12 staff for each 24-hour shift, and a large kitchen and day room. An adjoining training deck overlooks the rear of this site that provides a welcoming environment for technical training and other activities.

CTA previously built the Stoughton Department of Public Works facility two decades ago, highlighting its continued partnership with the town.

CTA Construction Managers also has a long-standing relationship with Dore & Whittier, having successfully completed several high-profile projects, including Weston High School, Park Avenue Elementary School in Webster, and the Scituate Public Safety Building.

"Working alongside Dore & Whittier and the Town of Stoughton has been an exceptional experience," said Lyle Coghlin, Principal, CTA Construction Managers. "This fire station reflects a shared vision of providing a facility that supports emergency services and community safety for decades to come."

The grand opening of the new station was held sooner than originally planned to accommodate an earlier move-in due to a water main break affecting the previous station building. The project was overseen by Pomroy Associates, serving as the Owner's Project Management Firm (OPM). "We are very happy with the entire project team's efforts in bringing this project to life and ability to respond quickly to accommodate the early move-in to ensure no disruption in services for the town," said Taylor MacDonald, Partner, Pomroy Associates.

About CTA Construction Managers LLC

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction's portfolio of projects total over $1.7 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $100,000,000 in contracts to certified small, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit: https://ctaconstruction.com/

Press Contact:

CTA Construction Managers

781-786-6600

https://ctaconstruction.com/

SOURCE CTA Construction Managers LLC